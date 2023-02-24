Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift Code

Since releasing on Nintendo Switch last November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been treated to a number of Mystery Gift codes that can be claimed for free items in the game. Effective now through March 31st, players can get 10 Carbos by using the code M0RESPEED. The code itself is a cheeky reference to the fact that a Pokemon's base speed stat is boosted by giving them a Carbos. For players looking to make some of the Pokemon on their team a little bit faster, those 10 Carbos should prove pretty beneficial!

How to Redeem Mystery Gifts

Some readers might not have used the Mystery Gift function in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet yet, but it's actually quite simple to do. In the game's main menu, players will need to access the Mystery Gift option from "Poke Portal;" it's the last option that players will see on the Poke Portal screen. Once there, players will be prompted to enter the code. If the code has been input accurately and has not been redeemed by the player yet, the Mystery Gift will appear!

What are Mystery Gifts?

Mystery Gifts have been a staple of the Pokemon franchise going all the way back to Pokemon Gold and Silver. In those days, players could receive Mystery Gifts from other players or devices by using the Game Boy Color's infrared port, but the feature has come a long way over the last couple of decades! In the modern era, Mystery Gifts are received online via codes distributed by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. This has been the way for a while now, but Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the first generation of games to receive a steady stream of new Mystery Gift releases. Certain fans have been frustrated that some of these Mystery Gifts are more useful than others, but it's hard to beat getting items in Scarlet and Violet without having to spend any in-game currency!

