Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Order to Complete the Gyms

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might be an open-world Pokemon game, but players should probably complete the gyms in a certain order. The new Pokemon games are fully open world, with players able to explore the full Paldea region very quickly into the game. However, the Pokemon throughout the Paldea region along with the various NPC trainer battles still have set levels that don't change as the players level up their Pokemon. Since the gyms don't increase in difficulty as the game progresses, players will likely want to complete the eight Paldea gyms in a certain order.

Below are the eight gym leaders and the level of their most powerful Pokemon.

Katy (Bug-type): Level 15

Level 15 Brassius (Grass-type): Level 17

Level 17 Iono (Electric-type): Level 24

Level 24 Kofu (Water-type): Level 30

Level 30 Larry (Normal-type): Level 36

Level 36 Ryme (Ghost-type): Level 42

Level 42 Tulip (Psychic-type): Level 45

Level 45 Grusha (Ice-type): Level 48

While players are free to visit some of the gyms a bit early, the battles themselves might be difficult if their Pokemon aren't properly leveled. Of course, having the right types and a good strategy is also beneficial. For instance, I was able to beat Grusha out of early with some under-leveled Pokemon with a solid strategy and Pokemon that took advantage of Ice-type's weaknesses. Several of the gyms also have either Team Star or Titan Pokemon that aren't necessarily at the same level. For instance, the Titan Pokemon close to Kofu's gym is significantly tougher that Kofu.

Of course, players are also welcome to build a very powerful Pokemon team and then sweep through the Pokemon gyms without too much difficulty. One of the joys of an open-world Pokemon game is that there are very few barriers blocking off areas of Paldea to explore.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now on the Nintendo Switch.