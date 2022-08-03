Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Merchandise Seemingly Shows Off New Legendary Pokemon Forms

Some leaked Pokemon Scarlet and Violet merchandise has seemingly confirmed that the games' Mascot Legendary Pokemon will have new forms. Centro Leaks, a Twitter account dedicated to compiling possible Pokemon leaks, has posted a blurry picture of apparently new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet merchandise, which show off the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miriadon. While these Pokemon were depicted standing in a bipedal position during their first appearance last month, the merchandise shows them crouched down in what appears to be a motorbike-like form. You can check out the leaked merchandise below:

Posibles formas vehículo de Miraidon y Koraidon filtradas en merchandise pic.twitter.com/7ajO5nvF1I — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) August 2, 2022

Fans have speculated that Koraidon and Miriadon would transform into vehicles of some kind, in part because both Pokemon seem to incorporate wheels into their basic design. Both Pokemon have a rounded chest, with Koraidon explicitly having tread-like patterns on its chest. Both Pokemon also have feathers or whiskers on their head that could be used as bike handles.

We might not have to wait too long for a more official reveal of Koraidon and Miriadon's new forms. The Pokemon Company is set to release new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet later today as part of a 20-minute Pokemon Presents. This will only be the third bit of new information released about the Pokemon games since they were first announced in February 2022.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first truly open-world Pokemon games and the first Pokemon games to offer a truly multiplayer experience outside of battling and catching Pokemon. Nintendo has been tight-lipped about the new games, so it's hard to say whether these leaks are accurate or not. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.