Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fans Ecstatic Over New Wooper Form

The new Pokemon Presents event this week showed those looking forward to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a new take on Wooper, a Pokemon variant which has expectedly been met with a warm welcome already. It's the "Paldean Wooper" form exclusive to this Paldea region we now know the games take place in, and like other regional versions of Pokemon, it retains the signature aspects of the creature while changing it up just enough to entice players to catch one.

Paldean Wooper differs from the normal Wooper in the sense that it's a Poison and Ground-Type Pokemon as opposed to Water and Ground. It comes with either the Poison Point or the Water Absorb feature and is brown due to biological adaptations described during the Pokemon Presents event and on the game's site.

"In ancient times, Wooper lived underwater in the Paldea region," the preview of this new Pokemon explained. "But it seems after losing in a struggle for territory, they began living in bogs on land. To keep from drying out while living on land, they began to cover their bodies with a poisonous film."

The Paldean Wooper description went on to say these Pokemon "are heavy and they move slowly" which may give an indication as to what stats players should focus with this variant. From looking at the artwork for the new Pokemon variant, it's worth pointing out that the markings on its chest are also different from the base Wooper appearance as is the shape of its mouth.

Given Wooper's goofy reputation and the interest in any new variant, it's unsurprising to see people already taking a liking to Paldean Wooper. You can see some of those first responses to the new version below while we wait on more reveals like the one for Fidough.