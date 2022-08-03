Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fans Are Ready to Protect Fidough at All Costs
Pokemon fans are already obsessed with Fidough, which is one of the newest creatures confirmed to appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. During today's Pokemon Presents stream, a new trailer for Scarlet and Violet was unveiled that highlighted many aspects of the upcoming games. And while there was a lot to take in from this trailer, the thing that everyone on the internet has been talking about afterward involves Fidough.
In short, Fidough was one of three new Pokemon shown off in today's Scarlet and Violet presentation. As the name somewhat suggests, Fidough is a dog Pokemon that is made out of dough. Its body is said to be both "smooth" and "moist" and its ears are shaped like donuts. As such, it's easy to see why Pokemon fans immediately latched on to Fidough.
Not long after Fidough was revealed, social media began to blow up with impressions from fans. Not only were people fawning over Fidough's adorable design, but others were already drawing up fan art of the creature. In the same way that Lechonk was the talking point of the internet following the last Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, everyone now seems to have turned their attention (and love) to Fidough.
What did you think about this new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet presentation? And are you just as much in love with Fidough as everyone else?
In addition, be sure to keep reading on below if you'd like to see more fan reactions to this reveal of Fidough.
Finally, a Bread Pokemon
Fidough is PURE BREAD pic.twitter.com/41I0B3ElCe— Joshua Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) August 3, 2022
The Fan Art Has Already Begun
fidough is just a lil guy #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/Zk0dMlTeoC— oli @ volo & dawn plush and elpis done (@olivinearc) August 3, 2022
Everything to Know About Fidough
important fidough lore pic.twitter.com/ey9jdeggXZ— Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) August 3, 2022
Look at That Walk!
I just need a moment to appreciate Fidough 🥲#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/TZ4iknmA8Y— PopTop (@PopularTopular) August 3, 2022
Sorry, Lechonk
The Pokémon community now that fidough has been announced pic.twitter.com/EBapa90hXo— $harty (@SkylerOmg) August 3, 2022
The Fan Art Continues
Fidough I love you #PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/xPq6jcbgto— ʚ Milah ɞ C*mm*ss*ons Open! ʚ♡ (@MoonMilkii) August 3, 2022
Bread Dog
the Pokemon people made a bread dog and named it Fidough. i mean come on now pic.twitter.com/9VZxs6WuBD— sasquatch liaison (@Yelix) August 3, 2022
Fidough Memes Coming in Hot
fidough i would die for you #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/66l9aCsanj— cait 🧣 ronance era! (@whittakerundle) August 3, 2022
Fidough's Final Form
Leaked Fidough evolution pic.twitter.com/LdZz8JoQNf— a SLIPPING chimp with a LAW gun (@WendySnowRadish) August 3, 2022
It's a Perfect Name
Fidough is such a clever name and I love it. pic.twitter.com/O0Xn1mnbBJ— Marc Deschamps (@Marcdachamp) August 3, 2022