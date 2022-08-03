Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fans Are Ready to Protect Fidough at All Costs

Pokemon fans are already obsessed with Fidough, which is one of the newest creatures confirmed to appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. During today's Pokemon Presents stream, a new trailer for Scarlet and Violet was unveiled that highlighted many aspects of the upcoming games. And while there was a lot to take in from this trailer, the thing that everyone on the internet has been talking about afterward involves Fidough.

In short, Fidough was one of three new Pokemon shown off in today's Scarlet and Violet presentation. As the name somewhat suggests, Fidough is a dog Pokemon that is made out of dough. Its body is said to be both "smooth" and "moist" and its ears are shaped like donuts. As such, it's easy to see why Pokemon fans immediately latched on to Fidough.

Not long after Fidough was revealed, social media began to blow up with impressions from fans. Not only were people fawning over Fidough's adorable design, but others were already drawing up fan art of the creature. In the same way that Lechonk was the talking point of the internet following the last Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, everyone now seems to have turned their attention (and love) to Fidough.

What did you think about this new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet presentation? And are you just as much in love with Fidough as everyone else? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

In addition, be sure to keep reading on below if you'd like to see more fan reactions to this reveal of Fidough.