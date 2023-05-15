Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announces New Paradox Tera Raid Event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to participate in a new 5-star Tera Raid event, this time focused on Paradox Pokemon. The event will begin on May 19th, allowing Pokemon Scarlet players the chance to obtain Great Tusk and Pokemon Violet players the chance to grab Iron Treads. The Pokemon will appear in multiple different Tera types, so if players are lucky they might be able to find an interesting combination beyond the usual options! The event will run through May 21st.

Paradox Pokemon are a new addition to the franchise that first appeared in Scarlet and Violet. These mysterious Pokemon first appeared in Paldea's Area Zero, and all have close similarities to existing Pokemon. The Paradox Pokemon that appear in Pokemon Scarlet look like prehistoric variants, while those in Pokemon Violet look more futuristic, or robotic. Both Great Tusk and Iron Treads have a close resemblance to the Johto region's Donphan, but with several notable differences. Great Tusk is a Ground/Fighting-type, while Iron Treads is a Ground/Steel-type.

While Paradox Pokemon play a major role in the storyline for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the game does not offer any definitive answers about their origins. That said, DLC has been announced, and will be releasing in two waves. The first half of the DLC is titled The Teal Mask, and is currently slated to release in fall 2023. The second half, The Indigo Disk, is slated for winter 2023. It's possible that the expansion could offer more insight into Paradox Pokemon, and how they factor into the Pokemon world as a whole.

In the meantime, players will just have to wait and see! The Pokemon franchise has a lot of compelling mysteries, and many players get enjoyment out of trying to interpret them on their own. Whatever the case might be for Great Tusk and Iron Treads, it seems these Paradox Pokemon have quickly become some fan favorites!

