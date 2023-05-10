Pokemon Game Knocked Out of Nintendo Switch Top-Sellers by Wii U Port

Games on Nintendo Switch continue to sell quite well more than six years after the console's release. Nintendo has released updated figures for the platform's best-selling games, and the top 10 is mostly comprised of games in the Mario and Pokemon franchises. Interestingly enough, one Pokemon game is no longer on the list, as Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! has been knocked off. The 2018 game previously held the ninth spot on the list, but has since been replaced by the Wii U port New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which has sold 15.41 million copies worldwide.

The full top 10 and their units sold can be found below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- 53.79 million



Animal Crossing: New Horizons- 42.21 million



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate- 31.09 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild- 29.81 million

Pokemon Sword and Shield- 25.82 million

Super Mario Odyssey- 25.76 million

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet- 22.10 million

Super Mario Party- 19.14 million

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe- 15.41 million

Ring Fit Adventure- 15.38 million



New Super Mario Bros. U was actually Nintendo's big launch game for the Wii U platform, debuting alongside the console in 2012. However, the Wii U was a pretty big failure overall for Nintendo, and the game sold less than 6 million copies during the system's lifespan. Like so many other Wii U games, New Super Mario Bros. U got a second chance at finding an audience on Nintendo Switch. While it's technically more than a decade old at this point, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe represents the most recent 2D Mario game, and may have seen a boost thanks to the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

While Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! are no longer in the Nintendo Switch top 10, the Pokemon franchise has just as much representation as it did before, thanks to the debut of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With sales of more than 22 million since last November, the newest Pokemon generation should be much harder to knock off the list!

Are you surprised that New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe continues to sell well? Are you ready for a new 2D Mario game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!