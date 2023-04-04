Pokemon Stadium Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Pokemon Stadium will be coming to Nintendo Switch on April 12th. The game will be available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers through the Nintendo 64 app. This marks the first time that the game has ever been made available on another system since its release all the way back in 2000! Unfortunately, players will only be able to use the game's rental Pokemon, as the ability to transfer from the Game Boy games will not be possible. However, it should still be exciting for players that hope to revisit the game, or those that missed it when it first released!

Technically speaking, the Pokemon Stadium game coming to Nintendo Switch is actually the second entry in the series. The original Pokemon Stadium released exclusively in Japan, and left quite a bit to be desired! The game only offered players access to a small number of Pokemon, much to the disappointment of players. Nintendo rectified that with the sequel, which allows players to use all of the Pokemon that first appeared in the Kanto region. North American gamers got to play the best version of Pokemon Stadium from the start, and a 2001 sequel featured content based on Pokemon Gold and Silver. That game came to North America as Pokemon Stadium 2, and it has also been announced for Nintendo Switch Online, though no release date has been revealed.

Earlier this year, Nintendo made Game Boy games available on Nintendo Switch Online. Thus far, the most popular Pokemon games have not been announced for the service, with the lone exception being Pokemon Trading Card Game. Fans have been wondering whether the main series games might see release, particularly since the Game Boy games are no longer available for sale in any capacity following the closure of the 3DS eShop. If those games do end up releasing, fans will no doubt hope to see Nintendo and The Pokemon Company incorporate compatibility with Pokemon Stadium and Pokemon Stadium 2. Nintendo has denied that the feature is in the works, but rumors have persisted about the possibility.

