Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Shows What Galarian Lugia Could Look Like

✖

Later this year, Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra expansion on Nintendo Switch will allow players to catch Galarian takes on the legendary Pokemon Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. The three Pokemon have gotten a major change in appearance as a result, as well as new types that match their new designs. Reddit user EliteRobo04 imagined a similar take on the legendary Pokemon Lugia. This time around, Lugia would be a Ghost/Flying-type, as opposed to the Johto version, which is a Psychic/Flying-type. It would definitely be interesting to see this concept added to the game when the expansion releases later this year!

All in all, this is a pretty cool take on Lugia! The Pokemon originally debuted in 1999's Pokemon Gold and Silver, and has been one of the more popular legendary Pokemon, since. Notably, Lugia was also one of the stars of the second Pokemon animated film, Pokemon The Movie 2000: The Power of One. Lugia appeared in that film alongside Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, so it would definitely make sense for it to get a Galarian makeover to match those other legendary birds! Lugia has also remained one of the more popular legendary Pokemon in the franchise, so this seems like the kind of thing fans would embrace!

While the Crown Tundra expansion will give Sword and Shield players the opportunity to catch a number of additional legendary Pokemon, at this time, it seems that only Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will have Galarian variants. As such, fans will have to keep in mind that these are just fun concepts from a dedicated fan. In fact, EliteRobo04 has also created a number of other Pokemon concepts on Reddit, including Shiny takes on the latest legendary Pokemon, Zarude. Like Lugia, Zarude will also appear in a starring role in a Pokemon film, the upcoming Pokemon Coco. Clearly, EliteRobo04 has a passion for redesigning legendary Pokemon!

The Crown Tundra DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield is set to release worldwide on Nintendo Switch later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pokemon Sword and Shield right here.

What do you think of EliteRobo04's take on Lugia? Are you excited to download the Crown Tundra expansion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.