Pokemon Sword and Shield Shows Legendary Birds in Action

The latest trailer for the Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra expansions has officially dropped, and the video gives fans an extended look at the DLC's returning legendary Pokemon. While a previous trailer showed concept art for Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, this is the first time fans have gotten an opportunity to see their Galarian forms in action! Unsurprisingly, the three birds will have new types to match their new designs. Articuno is Psychic/Flying, Zapdos is Fighting/Flying, and Moltres is Dark/Flying. Articuno will have the Competitive ability, Zapdos will have the Defiant ability, and Moltres will have the Berserk ability.

In addition to these abilities, The Pokemon Company has also revealed signature moves for the Galarian forms. Articuno's Freezing Glare pays homage to its previous type with a Psychic attack that can Freeze its opponent. Zapdos' Thunderous Kick is a Fighting move that can lower the opponent's Defense. Moltres' Fiery Wrath is a new Dark-type attack that can make the opponent flinch. Unfortunately, Pokemon fans will be waiting a bit longer to add the new Galarian forms to their collections. Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will not appear in the Isle of Armor expansion. Instead, the trio will appear in The Crown Tundra, set to release later in 2020.

In addition to the legendary birds, there was also footage shown of other returning legendary Pokemon. In the trailer, Ho-oh, Lugia, Solgaleo, Lunala, and several other legendary Pokemon can be seen. These Pokemon should be transferable from Pokemon Home when the DLC drops, and they should also be obtainable in-game, as well.

It will be interesting to see how fans react to the new forms for the legendary birds. The trio has been around since the days of Pokemon Red and Green, so they hold a special place in the hearts of many Pokemon fans. Whether these new Galarian forms will be similarly embraced remains to be seen!

The Isle of Armor DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield is set to release worldwide on Nintendo Switch June 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pokemon Sword and Shield right here.

