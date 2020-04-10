Pokemon Sword and Shield Launches Easter Event

Baby Pokemon have invaded the Max Raid Battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced an Easter event for Pokemon Sword and Shield, which increases the odds of finding multiple Baby Pokemon and Ditto in Max Raid Battles. Defeating these Pokemon in a Max Raid Battle will earn players increased candies and EV boosting items. Incrluded in the event are Pokemon like Togepi, Wynaut, Cleffa, Pichu, Budew, Tyrogue, Bonsly, Riolu, Munchlax, Toxel, Mantyke, and Mime Jr. The event will overlap with the ongoing Gigantamax Raid event, causing Gigantamax Copperajah to only appear in Pokemon Sword and Gigantamax Garbodor to only appear in Pokemon Shield Max Raid Battles.

Among the more notable items included as rewards for these new Raid battles are items like Destiny Knots, Everstones, and Power Belts, all of which are used for ensuring that players can breed the perfect Pokemon. While breeding is a lot easier in Pokemon Sword and Shield, these items will still help players get the right nature, and the right IVs from its parents. Also included as potential rewards are Boiled Eggs and Lucky Eggs, which provide an addition Easter theme to the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokemon Company has long associated its Baby Pokemon with Spring, so it’s no surprise that it’s wheeling out all of Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s currently available Baby Pokemon for the Easter Event. We also appreciate that Ditto, the generator of about 90% of all Pokemon eggs, was also included in the event. While some Easter-related Pokemon are missing from the event, it’s because Pokemon Sword and Shield doesn’t have Pokemon like Chansey or Buneary….at least, not until the games’ DLC hits later this year.

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Easter Event is going on now and will last through April 16th.