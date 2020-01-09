Pokemon Sword and Shield Reveals First Look at Gigantamax Venusaur and Blastoise

The Pokemon Company just teased Gigantamax forms of two fan-favorite Pokemon. The Pokemon Company showed off brand new Gigantamax forms for Venusaur and Blastoise, which will be added to Pokemon Sword and Shield as part of new downloadable content available later this year. Gigantamax Venusaur’s flower has grown tremendously as part of its Gigantamax form, partially covering its head and body. Meanwhile, Gigantamax Blastoise has what appears to be a tank on its back, complete with multiple gun turrets that stick out in two layers. You can check out both Gigantamax forms below:

When Pokemon Sword and Shield first announced its Gigantamax forms last year, fans were upset that Game Freak showed a sort of favoritism to Charizard, giving the Pokemon a new form while leaving its Kanto Starters out of the game entirely. While datamining revealed that Game Freak planned to add the Bulbasaur and Squirtle lines to the game in some fashion, the addition of Gigantamax forms were a welcome surprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of right now, we don’t know how to obtain either Gignatamax form. Both Pokemon will be added via DLC, and it seems to make sense that these Pokemon will appear as part of the Isle of Armor DLC. After all, the Isle of Armor is where Leon trained under the new character Mustard, so it would make sense that he also got his Charizard from the Isle.

Other new Gigantamax Forms will also be released in Pokemon Sword and Shield, including new forms for all three Galar Starters. Whether the Kanto Starters and Galar Starters are the only Pokemon to get new forms remains to be seen, but something tells me that a lot more surprises have yet to be revealed.

You can purchase the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion DLC Pass from the Nintendo eShop later today.