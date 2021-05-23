Pokemon Sword and Shield Reveals Raihan Nendoroid

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced Nintendo Switch players to an awesome cast of characters, including the Gym Leader Raihan. Leon's long-time rival has quickly become a fan favorite, and now players will have a chance to snag a Nendoroid based on the character from the Good Smile Company! As with previous Nendoroid releases based on the Pokemon games, Raihan is accompanied by one of his partners: Duraludon! Buyers will also receive multiple face plates, two versions of the Rotom phone (one vertical and one horizontal), and a base. For fans of the Gym Leader, this looks like an exciting set!

The Nendoroid is expected to ship in January 2022. Pre-orders for the figure are currently available from Ami Ami, for 5,620 JPY, which translates to about $51.60. The importer shared images of the Nendoroid, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Hammerlocke Gym Leader, Raihan specializes in Dragon-type Pokemon. Raihan dreams of one day becoming the champion of the Galar region, but has never defeated Leon. The character frequently takes selfies with his Rotom phone, and those that purchase the Raihan Nendoroid can have him do just that!

The Raihan Nendoroid announcement comes just a few short months after the announcement of a Nendoroid based on his fellow Gym Leader, Marnie. That figure is slated to release in August, and is accompanied by her trusty Morpeko. With two of the most popular Gym Leaders from Sword and Shield getting the Nendoroid treatment, it will be interesting to see if more are announced. There are still quite a few characters from the game that would be good candidates for the format. Personally, I'd love to see the Ghost-type Gym Leader, Allister! For now, Sword and Shield fans will just have to wait and see what comes next.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Sword and Shield? Do you plan on pre-ordering the Raihan Nendoroid? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!