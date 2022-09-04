Pokemon Sword and Shield: GameStop to Give Away Shiny Eternatus

GameStop will give away Shiny Eternatus for Pokemon Sword and Shield later this month. PokeBeach reports that the giveaway will take place from September 18th through October 1st. This will mark the first time that Shiny Eternatus has been available for Pokemon Sword and Shield as that Pokemon is Shiny locked in the game. We'll note that Eternatus also has a Gigantamax version that has also never been available for players to obtain legally within the game. We'll note that the Shiny Eternatus has not been formally announced by GameStop, so expect official confirmation later this week.

Shiny Eternatus will be a fitting capstone for Pokemon Sword and Shield, which came out back in 2019. The games introduced players to the Galar region, an area based on England, and added popular features such as Max Raids and the wide-open Wild Area. Instead of releasing a "third version" of Pokemon Sword and Shield, Game Freak instead released two sets of DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, which added more Legendary Pokemon and two new areas to explore.

Game Freak is preparing to launch a brand new generation of Pokemon games with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. Popular features from Pokemon Sword and Shield, such as raids, will also appear in the game. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.