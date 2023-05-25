Pokemon TCG Announces Next Set, Will Introduce a Darkness-Type Card

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is starting to explore Tera Types in its next set. Today, The Pokemon Company officially announced Obsidian Flames, the third card set for the current Scarlet & Violet series of cards. This set will be the first to explore type-shifted Tera Pokemon ex cards, with a Charizard ex card appearing as a Darkness type and Tyranitar ex appearing as a Lighting type. These are the first type-shifted Tera ex cards, which mimic how Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can have Tera types different than one of their base types.

The new set will include 15 Pokemon ex cards and 6 Tera Pokemon ex cards, 12 illustration rare Pokemon and supporter cards, 12 full-art Pokemon ex and Supporter cards, six special illustration rare Pokemon and supporter cards, and three hyper-rare gold-etched cards. Confirmed ex cards in the set include Tera Dragonite ex, Tera Greedent ex, Revavroom ex, Melmetal ex, and Toedscruel ex. The Elite Trainer Box for this set will also include an illustration promo art featuring Charmander, which will likely increase its desirability. Obsidian Flames will also be released on the Pokemon Trading Card Game Live app, with players receiving a pre-build Charizard ex deck and the ability to unlock a second premium deck featuring Toedscruel ex.

Today's announcement comes just weeks before the release of Paldea Evolved, the second Scarlet and Violet set. That set focuses on the three Paldean Starter Pokemon and has been the subject of huge crowds over in Japan thanks to the inclusion of Supporter cards featuring Iono, the Electric-type gym leader/influencer from the Paldea region. That set will be released on June 9th.