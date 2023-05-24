Pokemon Centers Court Chaos as New Promo Card Draws Huge Crowds

Japan currently has a number of real-life Pokemon Centers that can cater to would-be trainers' needs. With the arrival of a special promotion linked to the adorable pocket monster known as Eevee, said Pokemon Centers have apparently seen their fair share of chaos recently. Now, Pokemon fans have managed to share videos online of fans attempting to get their hands on the special Eevee cards that are available for free with the purchase of a certain amount of Pokemon merchandise.

While Pikachu might be the mascot of both the anime and gaming franchise, Eevee is still thought of by many fans as one of the most recognizable first-generation pocket monsters. With eight different evolutions to its name, it should come as no surprise that Eevee has been able to hold onto its notoriety over the years across a number of mediums. With the anime saying goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu by introducing new trainers Liko and Roy, Eevee hasn't managed to steal the spotlight thanks to the introduction of Captain Pikachu, but perhaps the two protagonists will have a unique encounter with the pocket monster in the future.

Pokemon Center Chaos

At present, there are over fifteen Pokemon Centers in Japan. With the arrival of this new Pokemon promotion, Japanese fans can gain the Eevee cards by spending a little over one thousand yen at the locales, which is the equivalent of a little over $7 USD. Unfortunately, North American fans can't order these cards in the West, meaning that the chaos is only centered in Japan for now.

🚨 Breaking News 🚨



Pokémon Centers all over Japan are reporting customer frenzy.



Stores have trouble keeping items stocked because customers are grabbing everything— literally EVERYTHING— before it even touches the shelves.



All so they can obtain the Eevee Promos 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cFJi17tXn7 — Pokemon Deals Community (@deals_pokemon) May 24, 2023

Friendly reminder that The Yu-Nagaba Eevee Promo Collab with Pokemon Center Japan starts today.



You will be guided into a waiting room where participants can shop from a limited selection.



✅ Each purchase over 1000 yen earns you an Eevee promo.



Sale starts 6 PM PST/ 9 PM EST pic.twitter.com/whB8aFc6G5 — Pokemon Deals Community (@deals_pokemon) May 23, 2023

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest games released for the Nintendo Switch, have introduced a brand new region, and generation, to the world. With Liko and Roy set to explore the Paldea region in Pokemon Horizons, the new environment should have plenty in store for the anime trainers. Eight evolutions are already under Eevee's belt, but it should be interesting to see if the future of Pokemon will bring us even more transformations for the pocket monster in Paldea or beyond.

Do you think that this Pokemon promotion will one day find its way to North America? What has been your favorite Eevee evolution in the history of Pokemon to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.