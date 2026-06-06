Pokemon TCG Reveals New Futuristic Rares & Full Art Cards for the 30th Celebration Collection

Not long ago, The Pokemon Company gave fans a first look at the upcoming 30th Celebration collection for the Pokemon TCG. This set, which releases worldwide on September 16th, adds a new rarity tier, the futuristic rare. The cards in the initial reveal already hinted at a strong new special collection. But today, Pokemon fans got a look at 2 new Futuristic Rares, plus a handful of full art cards, that will be released when the collection makes its debut later this year. And this set just keeps getting better.

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On June 6th, The Pokemon Company unveiled some more card designs for the Japanese version of Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration, as reported by Poke Beach. Thus far, the English-language equivalents of the cards have not been revealed. However, we can get a pretty good idea of what these stunning new Pikachu Futuristic Rares and full art depictions of Espeon and Umbreon will look like with the worldwide release. And it’s safe to say my personal Eevee-loving excitement for this set just increased… as did my fear it will be scalped to high heavens.

New Pikachu Promos & Eeveelution Full Arts Unveiled for 30th Celebration

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The cards revealed today are part of a 30th Celebration Futuristic Box, which is set to release in Japan on September 16th. Presumably, we will get these cards in a similar English-language product, given the collection’s simultaneous worldwide release. This set features a variety of accessories, including Umbreon and Espeon coins, a playmat, and more. And of course, we got a look at some new cards that will be part of the set, as well.

First and foremost, the set will include 2 Pikachu Futuristic Rares, depicted above. This is the new rarity tier that’s being added to the Pokemon TCG with the 30th Celebration collection. The newly revealed cards are both Pikachu ex, with a similar light and dark theme to the Mew and Mewtwo cards previously showcased. They are pretty stunning, but personally, it feels a little weird to have 30 unique Pikachu promos and Pikachu ex Futuristic Rares in the same collection.

In addition to these Pikachu ex, we got a look at some truly stunning full art cards for Umbreon ex and Espeon ex. The Futuristic Box is themed after these 2 Eeveelutions, so of course, they play a key role in the card list. The full art cards show each Pokemon looking out over the city with an Eevee, an adorable nod to where they come from. There are also depictions of the number 30 in the sky for each, celebrating the Pokemon franchise’s big birthday this year. Alas, I can already imagine the high prices we’ll see for these on the resale market.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Along with these full art reveals, we got a look at a handful of other common cards that will be included in 30th Celebration, as well. These include Umbreon and Espeon ex designs and a handful of other Pokemon like Zorua and, of course, Eevee itself. You can check out the full list of revealed cards over at Poke Beach.

In all, this is shaping up to be a solid new special collection. And with that Umbreon/Espeon theme, it’s also shaping up to potentially become the next Prismatic Evolution. Fingers crossed that fans are able to get ahold of Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration when it arrives on September 16th.

What do you think of these new card reveals? Will you try to get your hands on some 30th Celebration when it comes out? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!