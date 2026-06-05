Every New Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration Card Revealed So Far, Ranked

2026 has been a big year for Pokemon fans, even if we’re not getting a new main series installment. While Pokemon Winds and Waves won’t arrive until 2027, The Pokemon Company has plenty of other big plans to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary. Naturally, that includes a run of special 30th anniversary Pokemon TCG release. Recently, The Pokemon Company unveiled new details about the 30th anniversary collection, including quite a few of the cards it will contain. Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration launches worldwide on September 16th, but we’ve been treated to a sneak peek at several new and returning classic cards.

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Like prior Celebrations collections, this set will feature promo-stamped classic reprints. But it will also introduce new Pokemon card designs, including a new rarity tier and plenty of special Pikachu promo cards. And the lineup is already looking pretty solid, from returning classic Charizard designs to an adorable new look at Espeon and Umbreon. But because I can’t resist a good excuse to be judgmental, I’m here to rank every revealed new card for Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration from least to most exciting. In total, 13 new card designs have been officially unveiled so far. Here’s how they stack up.

13) Greninja ex Double Rare

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

I know Greninja is popular, and this is a perfectly fine illustration of it. However, it looks pretty similar to cards that have previously been released for the Pokemon. And given that Greninja and Mega Greninja ex so recently starred as the center of the Chaos Rising expansion, it just doesn’t feel all that special to see it again here.

12) Sylveon ex Double Rare

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Sylveon is, of course, adorable as always on this card. And I love the pink and blue bubbles in the background. But this design, too, looks pretty similar to Sylveon cards we’ve seen before. If you love Sylveon or have an Eeveelution binder to complete, this will be a nice addition. But, I think there are more exciting cards in what we’ve seen so far for 30th Celebration.

11) Lycanroc Illustration Rare

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Lycanroc is one of a handful of full-art cards revealed for the Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration collection so far. And while I do fully respect what they’re going for here, I feel like the whole card is a bit too dark to really showcase the Pokemon properly. It does have a properly spooky vibe, but for an Illustration Rare like this, I like to have a bit more contrast between the Pokemon and its background so the star can really shine. Thus, it’s my least favorite of the revealed cards so far. Still, nice to see Lycanroc’s Midnight Form featured here!

10) Pikachu Promo #14

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Oh, how I want to love this card more than I do. It features Pikachu in its chonky glory, trying to squeeze through some stairs with little success. In theory, this is such a cute promo art design. But something about the way the squishy face is depicted feels a bit off to me, and the card doesn’t quite hit the way I want it to. Even so, it’s a fun, cute way to design a fresh Pikachu promo even after 30 years of Pokemon.

9) Pikachu Promo #15

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

One of the highlights for 30th Celebration is that every single pack will come with a Pikachu promo. There will be 30 unique designs in total, with just 3 officially revealed so far. This one, marked #15, features an adorable Pikachu surrounded by electricity. It is very cute, with bright-eyed Pikachu front and center. But as far as promo card designs go, it is a bit simple and straightforward. Even so, I wouldn’t be mad to get this one.

8) Espeon Common

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Both Espeon and Umbreon get new cards with this collection, and they are both pretty adorable. But they’re also commons, meaning no full art. This image shows Espeon in the bright light of day, a perfect nod to how it evolves from Eevee. I just wish we could see a bit more of the scene behind it, because it looks like a lovely, cozy space.

7) Umbreon Common

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Umbreon is my favorite Eeveelution, so perhaps I’m a bit biased ranking it slightly above Espeon here. But I just love how Umbreon is shown here, looking sleepy in the light of day. It’s an adorable acknowledgement that this Pokemon prefers the night, and makes a great foil to bright-eyed Espeon. And as a common, we might actually be able to get ahold of these for less than the high prices of Umbreon full art cards.

6) Drifloon Illustration Rare

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Is Drifloon one of those secretly horrifying Pokemon once you dig into its lore? Yes. But is it also kind of adorable? In my opinion, also yes. I love how this Illustration Rare shows the balloon Pokemon at a carnival, floating off in a sea of actual balloons. If you don’t think about what it might be doing there too hard, it’s just plain adorable.

5) Pikachu Promo #25

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

What can I say, I’m a sucker for a cute card. And this Pikachu is my favorite promo of those revealed so far, by a pretty wide margin. Its got such a cute look on its face, and its just prancing through a field of flowers. The art style gives it a softer, more Ghibli-esque look than other depictions, and I’m here for it.

4) Mewtwo ex Futuristic Rare

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Pretty fittingly, Mewtwo and Mew are the first two new Futuristic Rare cards revealed for the 30th anniversary Pokemon TCG collection. I like this rarity tier far better than the Mega Hyper Rares already, because you can actually see the Pokemon. And this is a stunning depiction of Mewtwo that looks quite futuristic indeed, with an almost metallic sheen to it. The types floating in the background add to the overall air of mystique around this Gen 1 Legendary.

3) Mew ex Futuristic Rare

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

In this card, Mew is clearly in the process of rendering itself hard to detect. This gives it a fun mirrored quality that really brings the Pokemon’s power and nature to mind. I like the light that contrasts the dark of Mewtwo’s card, while still showing off a similar background with the Pokemon types and a giant Poke Ball in the background. A really fun card design that feels deserving of its incredibly rare status.

2) Lapras Illustration Rare

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

I’m a Water-type trainer at heart, and I’m always going to be partial to a card that features my chronic migraine icon, Psyduck. Naturally, that means I’m thrilled with this Lapras Illustration Rare. I love how it shows Lapras, Psyduck, and Spheal in their natural habitat. Ech looks relaxed and comfortable in the wild. The art is just so soothing, and I always love when a card really depicts a scene that has a story all its own. I’ll be hoping to pull this one when the 30th Celebration set releases for sure.

1) Hisuian Zorua Illustration Rare

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

I absolutely love the mysterious, moonlit quality of this Hisuian Zorua Illustration Rare. It’s got a nice mix of colors that contrast nicely with HIsuian Zorua itself, and I love how the Pokemon is mysteriously floating in the air. It both pays homage to the Pokemon’s dark origins, with a sort of peacefully haunting vibe that I can’t help but love. Of the cards revealed so far, I have to say this is my favorite new illustration for Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration.

Which of these 30th Celebration Pokemon cards are you most hoping to get your hands on? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!