Pokemon Unite to Add Long-Awaited Pokemon Next Week

Pokemon Unite will add another Pokemon next week. The popular MOBA-style Pokemon game developed by Tencent announced that it would add the Fairy-type Pokemon Sylveon to the game as part of an October 6th balance patch/update. This is the first Eevee evolution added to the game. While no official information has been given about Sylveon’s role, many believe that Sylveon will slot in as an Attacker due to its role in the main series games. Tencent released an early preview of the Pokemon on social media, which can be viewed below.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent’s side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it’s still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Several moves were shown off in the preview, including Hyper Voice and Draining Kiss. These moves were previously included in a datamine, which revealed that Draining Kiss has a healing buff to it, while Hyper Voice deals additional damage the further Sylveon is from its target. Other moves, such as Mystical Fire, has a debuff effect as well. Sylveon’s Unite Move Fairy Frolic also has a healing aspect, converting some damage into HP both when the move is unleashed and shortly afterwards.

Sylveon was first announced as an upcoming Pokemon in late August along with Mamoswine. Mamoswine was just released last weekend, so Sylveon’s addition is a bit of a surprise. The next question for the game is when Pokemon Unite will announce more Pokemon to its roster, as it seems that the game has a pretty aggressive release cycle.

Pokemon Unite is available to download for the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.