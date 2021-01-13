Pokemon: Here's Why Kanto and Hoenn are Trending

By Marc Deschamps

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Pokemon Red and Green. The game introduced players to the Kanto region, while subsequent games allowed players to visit regions like Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Alola, and more. This year, The Pokemon Company will celebrate the proud history of the series, and the official Twitter account has asked fans which regions are their personal favorites. As a result, two regions from the games have been trending across social media: Kanto and Hoenn. It's no surprise to see the region that started it all remains a favorite, but it's interesting that the area from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire has so many diehard fans.

What Pokemon region is your personal favorite? What is it that makes that region so important to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about their favorite regions from Pokemon!

Fans have a lot of fond memories of Kanto!

And then there's Hoenn, which introduced the series to Game Boy Advance.

Kanto and Johto are closely tied for many fans.

It's hard to pick a favorite!

Lavender Tower is still haunting 25 years later.

Those GBA sprites hold up nicely...

...just look at that scenery!

At the end of the day, some fans just like both!

