Pokemon: Here's Why Kanto and Hoenn are Trending

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Pokemon Red and Green. The game introduced players to the Kanto region, while subsequent games allowed players to visit regions like Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Alola, and more. This year, The Pokemon Company will celebrate the proud history of the series, and the official Twitter account has asked fans which regions are their personal favorites. As a result, two regions from the games have been trending across social media: Kanto and Hoenn. It's no surprise to see the region that started it all remains a favorite, but it's interesting that the area from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire has so many diehard fans.

