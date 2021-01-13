Pokemon: Here's Why Kanto and Hoenn are Trending
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Pokemon Red and Green. The game introduced players to the Kanto region, while subsequent games allowed players to visit regions like Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Alola, and more. This year, The Pokemon Company will celebrate the proud history of the series, and the official Twitter account has asked fans which regions are their personal favorites. As a result, two regions from the games have been trending across social media: Kanto and Hoenn. It's no surprise to see the region that started it all remains a favorite, but it's interesting that the area from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire has so many diehard fans.
What Pokemon region is your personal favorite? What is it that makes that region so important to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about their favorite regions from Pokemon!
Fans have a lot of fond memories of Kanto!
prevnext
As much as I love Sinnoh, Kanto will always hold a special place in my heart. pic.twitter.com/hh5OOl4T8Y— Matthew Henderson (@ImMattHenderson) January 13, 2021
And then there's Hoenn, which introduced the series to Game Boy Advance.
prevnext
HOENN!!! I also really love the other regions too but Hoenn will always be in my heart ❤️ https://t.co/BAvQofOzbR pic.twitter.com/3McgNlRddN— 🎀🌟 RYL 🌟🎀 (@RylxDream) January 13, 2021
Kanto and Johto are closely tied for many fans.
prevnext
The Kanto Region is the best, then Johto. A port or remake of Heartgold/Soulsilver to the Switch would be the best thing to kickstart 2021.— John (@DesolationStar) January 13, 2021
It's hard to pick a favorite!
prevnext
Hoenn is trending because it’s the best region 😌 pic.twitter.com/lgPjRJJTMv— Just penguin luigi (@Rigbo4) January 13, 2021
Lavender Tower is still haunting 25 years later.
prevnext
I'll always have a fondness for the Kanto region, and Saffron City and Lavender Tower are two big reasons why. 🙂 https://t.co/JOdavdlO0T— Cade Rainier (@CadeRainier) January 13, 2021
Those GBA sprites hold up nicely...
prevnext
HOENN IS TRENDING AND EMERALD IS MY COMFORT GAME SO PLS ENJOY SOME OF THE BEST LOCATIONS IN POKEMON pic.twitter.com/LmcX1EefKx— meggy (she/her) (@megankarow) January 13, 2021
...just look at that scenery!
prevnext
Hoenn had the perfect combination of landscape, music, and pokemon! Everything fit together to make an immersive experience!— Toggle (@Taagol) January 13, 2021
The others that did a good job on this were Johto and Alola :D
Kanto and Kalos get a nod~
Sinnoh... we don't talk about Sinnoh in this house. pic.twitter.com/ddkAsDcW0V
At the end of the day, some fans just like both!
prev
Kanto & Hoenn https://t.co/i3U1Lapo0G— Agger (@AggerYuzyil) January 13, 2021