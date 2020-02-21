Interactive Eevee, Other Pokemon Toys Coming Soon

Young Pokemon fans will soon get to play with a special new Eevee toy as part of a new line of Pokemon toys by Wicked Cool Toys. The toy company unveiled a handful of new Pokemon toys at this weekend’s New York Toy Fair, including a “My Partner Eevee” toy with 50 different reactions, a Pokemon Carry Case playset that folds into a backpack modeled after Ash Ketchum’s, and a Snorlax plush that makes belly rumble noises and reacts when you wave a berry in its face. All three sets of toys will be released later this year by Wicked Cool Toys, the global toy master licensee for the Pokemon brand.

Included in its upcoming releases is the My Partner Eevee, a new toy with a built-in microphone and touch sensor technology. My Partner Eevee will react to its owner’s touch, voice,and music, and will make over 20 different sound effects and expressions. The Pokemon Carry Case Playset is designed for 2-3 inch Pokemon figures and has multiple zones, including a Pokemon battle field, a pool, and a treetop with a trap door. Finally, the the 10-inch Pokemon Snooze Action Snorlax makes over 20 unique sounds and has two distinct modes of play. Owners can feed Snorlax with a special Pecha Berry when its awake, or use the Pecha Berry to wake up the Pokemon from its slumber. All three toys will be released later this year, beginning in August, with prices ranging from $19.99 to $34.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wicked Cool Toys took over the Pokemon franchise license in 2018 and has released tons of plushes and figures based on classic Pokemon figures, including a line based on Detective Pikachu. These toys can be purchased at retailers like Target, Amazon, and Wal-Mart.