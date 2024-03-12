Pokemon Sets Up New Mystery Company

The Pokemon Company is expanding, although its newest company's purpose remains unclear. Last week, The Pokemon Company registered the trademark for Pokemon Works, a brand new subsidiary based out of Japan. The new company's purpose is unclear, although its headquarters is located in the same building in Shinjuku, Tokyo that ILCA is located at. ILCA is notably the company that helped develop Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl alongside Game Freak. While many fans have speculated that Pokemon Works could be used to help develop spinoff games or remakes for the Pokemon franchise in the vein of Pokemon Brillaint Diamond and Shining Pearl, it could also be a subsidiary meant to help boost development capacity and take pressure off of Game Freak, which has released new Pokemon games on a near annual basis.

The Pokemon Company has come under scrutiny recently for its aggressive game release pattern, with some feeling that the quality of recent games has dipped as a result. Notably, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet suffered from a number of technical glitches and many blamed this on Game Freak not having the capacity to push out a large, ambitious open-world game through its normal game cycle.

While Game Freak is in charge of developing core Pokemon games, it does have help from other developers and game arms. Notably, Creatures Inc. (which co-owns The Pokemon Company) renders the 3D designs for Pokemon.

The next installment for the Pokemon franchise is Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a new installment of the Pokemon Legends franchise. Details about this new game are scarce, although it will be set in the Kalos region (the region featured in Pokemon X and Y) and will bring back the popular Mega Evolution feature for the first time since Pokemon: Let's Go.