Pokemon Producers Give Update on Ash's Anime Future

Pokemon is bigger than ever these days, and in the wake of its birthday last month, all eyes are on its anime. Not long ago, Pokemon Horizons: The Series made its stateside premiere to high acclaim. As part of the launch, two executives at The Pokemon Company International touched upon the anime, and it was there the pair commented on Ash's future.

The conversation was shared by Variety as the publication spoke with Taito Okiura and Andy Gose. The two are part of the The Pokemon Company as they've worked as producers on the anime for years. The duo talked plenty about the future of Pokemon Horizons, but when Ash's return was brought up, they played coy.

"We've said farewell. Ash is still in the world. Anything is possible, I suppose. In the world of Pokemon, there's so many possibilities," Goes shared. Continuing, Okiura said much the same as he admitted Ash and Pikachu's journey is still happening in the anime; We just cannot see it.

"We hope Ash and Pikachu continue in their journey. Their journey is ongoing somewhere in the Pokemon world. It's totally up to our fans' imagination. For the time being, we would love to focus on the new story of the Liko and Roy. Horizons invites a new beginning."

Of course, the loss of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu was one of the biggest stories in anime last year. As Pokemon Master Journeys came to a close, fans were told the trainer was going to part with the anime. After more than 1,000 episodes and decades on the job, Ash and his Pikachu were given the chance to travel without the world watching. These days, Pokemon Horizons has some different leads at the helm. The anime features two leads, Liko and Roy, as they travel the Paldea region. But who knows? Maybe the two will run into Ash somewhere along the road!

