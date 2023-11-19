Pokimane Slams Reaction to Her $28 Cookies: "If You're a Broke Boy Just Say So"

Popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys is firing back at those who have been criticizing her new line of cookies. Earlier in November, Pokimane announced Myna, which was a new company she started to create the "perfect healthy snack." This endeavor is one that Poki said she had been working on for two years, and while she was initially quite excited about it, she's since been dealing with a ton of criticism for a variety of reasons. Now, in the wake of this criticism, Pokimane has responded with new comments of her own that aren't being taken well at all.

During a recent stream on her Twitch channel, Pokimane spoke a bit about Myna and the blowback that it's been receiving. Specifically, Poki touched on the price of her Midnight Mini Cookies, which come in at $28 in total. To justify this price, Poki said that the price per unit is considerably lower than it seems. And while this on its own might have made for a good response, Pokimane took her comments one step further and dubbed anyone complaining about the cost as simply "broke".

"When people are like, 'Oh my god, $28 for cookies?' It's four bags. That's $7 a bag," Pokimane said during the stream. "I know math is hard when you're an idiot but if you're a broke boy just say so."

Well I guess Im broke 😂 Bad take Pokimane come on... pic.twitter.com/MX3spNnM4o — Weedo (@YungWeedo) November 19, 2023

Not long after Pokimane made this statement, she began drawing even more ire across social media. Some users dubbed her "out of touch" saying that she's lost sight of how expensive her product is in light of her being a millionaire. Others have said that this was an instance where Pokimane showed her "true colors" by talking down to her audience. Despite having a number of fans and viewers, essentially no one seems to be defending Pokimane for what she has said here, which isn't a positive sign for the major influencer.

Moving forward, it seems likely that Pokimane will have more to say about Myna in light of this new controversy. Whether or not she finds a way to justify these statements isn't known just yet, but regardless, this is almost certainly not the way that she wanted Myna to start in its first week.

