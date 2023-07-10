Pokimane Trolled by Kick in New Ad

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane has been very vocal about her criticism of popular new streaming platform, Kick. To this end, she raised questions of the morality of streaming on the platform following xQc's mega contract with Kick worth $100 million. It was a big, contentious moment in the streaming space last month, and a moment Kick is still cashing in on, as evident by a recent TikTok ad where they blatantly troll the Twitch streamer.

"Nope. And it's not like because I got $10 million dollars. It's just because I'm good as I am. Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money, something about that is so cringe, to me personally," said Pokimane at the time when asked by a viewer if she would sign with Kick if the platform offered her $10 million to do so. "I understand if you need to make money, right? For me to do cringe s**t when I have money, I can't. Like, ew. Can someone put this into words better than I can? It's almost embarrassing. "

Pokimane gets asked if she would join Kick for $10 million pic.twitter.com/SS3TmHgDR3 — Twitch Clips (@ClippedTwitch) June 20, 2023

Fast forward to the new ad. If you haven't seen it, you can view it below, but the short version is it pokes fun at the streamer for her previous comments and for what some considered her policing of the streaming community. As you would expect, the ad has got a lot of people talking about the drama all over again.

These Kick Ads are getting out of control pic.twitter.com/rHUIdxzmr6 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 9, 2023

At the moment, it seems the peak of the Pokimane vs xQc/Kick drama is behind us, but the CEO of the latter did seemingly leave the door open for the two to work together in the future, though it's unlikely this will ever happen at this point. As for xQc, he's had a lot to say about the matter.

"Morals and ethics about what? You have to be more specific. You can't just say morals and ethics. I mean, that thing is pretty obvious when you talk about other topics," said xQc at the time.. "What morals and ethics is there to f****g breach? I genuinely don't get it... Oh, it's the same gamba equals the win argument. So instead of doing the win argument, it's layering morals and ethics on top of that. I'm not pressed, I just think it's weird under that pretext because later down the line, when they're all proven wrong, nobody will go back and correct the thing by saying 'Hey you know what guys, it wasn't about gamba.' They never go back and fix this."

This comment was followed up by another, more passionate comment in a separate stream: ""The only f*****g reason they're talking s**t is that they've just realized that 'holy f**k, it might actually work', and that scares them," said xQc. "Because if this s**t fails and they pull the plug, all they will have is their morals and ethics in their hands, and f****g nothing else. And not a platform to brag about it anymore. Empty hands, morals, and that should be enough for you. Morals and ethics should be what you care about, right? Not what it comes with then? But it seems like these guys, they want to dip their f*****g bread into the sauce, and they want to also eat it then. And there's a chance they might not be able to do that then if that s**t f***s up, and that scares them. "They are afraid, and I'm not gonna say 'oh, they're just because they're broke', I'm not gonna do that. Actually, I will, yeah. They are scared because they MIGHT become broke then."