Portal Series Discounted to Only $0.74 Per Game for Limited Time

A brief sale on Valve's Steam platform for PC has made each entry in the beloved Portal series only $0.74. Originally released all the way back in 2007 as a new title included with The Orange Box, Portal went on to become one of the most lauded puzzle games of all-time. It later spawned a sequel with 2011's Portal 2 which was somehow even more well-received by fans and critics. And while many have likely already played each of these Portal games for themselves over the past decade, a new sale for the franchise is simply too good to pass up if you've somehow never experienced either entry.

Available until March 6th, Valve has held an asinine new deal on Steam that sees both Portal and Portal 2 marked down by 90% to retail for $0.99 in total. And while this is already a low price in its own right, Valve has also made available a bundle of both games at a value of only $1.48. Assuming that you were to buy this package to snag both titles, then you'd only be paying the aforementioned $0.74 each for two of the best games ever made.

What makes this sale even more staggering is that in 2022, Nvidia published a new version of the original Portal that drastically improved the game's graphics, performance, and also added ray-tracing. While this pseudo-remake of Portal likely could have been sold as a separate product, instead, Valve opted to make it available as simply a free upgrade for those who already owned the game. So if you somehow didn't already own Portal through Steam, buying the game as part of this promotion will net you the Portal with RTX update as well.

It's worth stressing that if you are looking to take advantage of this deal for the Portal series on Steam, you don't have much time left to do so. At the time of this writing, this discount in question is only going to last for roughly one more day and will expire on March 6th at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT. As such, you'll want to move quickly if you want

"Portal is a new single-player game from Valve. Set in the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories, Portal has been called one of the most innovative new games on the horizon and will offer gamers hours of unique gameplay.

The game is designed to change the way players approach, manipulate, and surmise the possibilities in a given environment; similar to how Half-Life 2's Gravity Gun innovated new ways to leverage an object in any given situation. Players must solve physical puzzles and challenges by opening portals to maneuvering objects, and themselves, through space."

"Portal 2 draws from the award-winning formula of innovative gameplay, story, and music that earned the original Portal over 70 industry accolades and created a cult following.

The single-player portion of Portal 2 introduces a cast of dynamic new characters, a host of fresh puzzle elements, and a much larger set of devious test chambers. Players will explore never-before-seen areas of the Aperture Science Labs and be reunited with GLaDOS, the occasionally murderous computer companion who guided them through the original game.

The game's two-player cooperative mode features its own entirely separate campaign with a unique story, test chambers, and two new player characters. This new mode forces players to reconsider everything they thought they knew about portals. Success will require them to not just act cooperatively, but to think cooperatively."