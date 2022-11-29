Portal RTX Remaster Gets Steam Release Date

Valve's upgraded version of the classic puzzle game Portal now has an official release date. Earlier this year, Valve announced that it was partnering with NVIDIA to add RTX support to Portal, which essentially makes this a new remaster of the 2007 title. And while it wasn't previously known when this improved edition of the game would be rolling out, we now know that the update is set to drop in just a few short days.

Announced alongside a new trailer, NVIDIA confirmed today that Portal with RTX is set to launch next week on December 8th. For those unaware, this RTX version of Portal will be released as a free update to anyone who already owns the game via Steam. As such, the value proposition here is pretty remarkable, especially for a game that is over 15 years old.

Perhaps the best thing about this release date announcement for Portal with RTX is that the original Portal is still drastically discounted on Steam at the time of this writing. Currently, Portal can be snatched on PC for a mere $0.99. While this deal won't last much longer, if you somehow don't own the game already and are looking to play this new RTX version of Portal in the coming week, you might as well pick it up now.

Are you going to look to play Portal with RTX for yourself when it arrives on Steam? And what do you think about the graphical upgrades based on what we've seen so far? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, if you'd like to learn more about what Portal with RTX will offer, you can find an official description of this upgrade down below.

"Portal with RTX is a free DLC for all Portal owners developed by NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios. Experience the critically acclaimed and award-winning Portal reimagined with ray tracing. Every frame of gameplay is upgraded with stunning full ray tracing, new, hand-crafted hi-res physically based textures, and new, enhanced high-poly models evocative of the originals, all in stunning 4K. In Portal with RTX, full ray tracing transforms each level, enabling light to bounce and be affected by the scene's geometry and materials. Every light is ray-traced and casts shadows, global illumination indirect lighting naturally illuminates and darkens rooms, volumetric ray-traced lighting scatters through fog and smoke, and shadows are pixel perfect."