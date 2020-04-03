Power Rangers In Space Comes to Heroes of the Grid

Renegade has already brought some fan favorites to their hit game Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, and they recently teased a new expansion titled Rise of the Psycho Rangers. With that logo reveal many hoped that the set would be based around Power Rangers In Space as a result. Thankfully that is indeed the case, as Renegade Game Studios has revealed the full box art for the upcoming expansion, and in addition to the Psycho Rangers in the background, fans can also see Andros, Ashley, T.J. Cassie, and Carlos. Zhane is not shown, though that doesn’t mean he isn’t included. That said, we also know that the Mega Voyager will be the Megazord of choice in this expansion, as can be seen on the side of the box.

The art looks fantastic, and you can check out the sweet box art for yourselves in the image below. We aren’t sure of a Kickstarter date just yet, but when we know we’ll let you know.

In addition to Zhane’s absence, there is also no Green Psycho Ranger, though in his case he was only a creation from the comics. Since his debut, he’s played heavily into the comics and the original graphic novel focused on In Space, so who knows, maybe he will show up as a Kickstarter exclusive.

I’ve wanted the In Space Rangers to show up since the game launched, and cannot wait to put them into action. Of course, you aren’t mandated to do the countdown when sitting down to play the game, but c’mon, you know you want to.

You can find the official description for Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid below.

“Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a co-operative board game for 2-5 players that challenges your team to save Angel Grove from Rita Repulsa’s evil army of monsters. Work together to fight off the incoming horde while building up your strength to protect the city from the most dangerous monsters in the universe! Prepare for your destiny. It’s Morphin Time!”

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid and the Shattered Grid expansion are in stores now.

Are you excited for the In Space team in Heroes of the Grid? Let us know in the comments and make sure to let us know what other Ranger teams you want to see in the game by hitting me up on Twitter @MattMuellerCB for all things Power Rangers and tabletop!