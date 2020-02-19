Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Adds Shadow Ranger, Zeo Gold, and More

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid from Renegade Game Studios has brought the Mighty Morphin experience to the tabletop, as well as teams like HyperForce and Zeo, but now they're bringing even more amazing fan-favorite characters to the game, including the always-popular Shadow Ranger. He's not the only one ready for battle either, as fans can get their hands on Zeo Gold, Ninjor, Turbo and In Space's Phantom Ranger, and Lost Galaxy's Magna Defender as part of the Ranger Allies pack, and the set can be pre-ordered right now.

The set will cost you #40 and can be pre-ordered here, and those who pre-order the game will also get an exclusive alternate sculpt for Anubis Cruger for their trouble. The good news is that both sculpts and the Ranger sculpts for Heroes of the Grid in general look awesome, so you can't go wrong either way.

You can find more images of the Ranger Allies pack and the contents that come inside below.

Contents Summary:

5 Ranger Figures

50 Combat Cards

6 Character Cards

5 Zord Cards

1 Megazord Card

1 Rule Sheet

Since the pack does say Ranger Allies Pack #1, we imagine a second pack is already in the works. If that's the case, we do have a few allies we'd love to see, say a certain Udonna of Mystic Force fame. We'll just have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for Heroes of the Grid below.

"Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a co-operative board game for 2-5 players that challenges your team to save Angel Grove from Rita Repulsa’s evil army of monsters. Work together to fight off the incoming horde while building up your strength to protect the city from the most dangerous monsters in the universe! Prepare for your destiny. It’s Morphin Time!"

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is in stores now.

What do you think of the new allies pack for Heroes of the Grid and who do you want to see next?

