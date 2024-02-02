Popular PS2 RPG Free for Some with New Release

A popular PS2 RPG has returned with a new release, and it is free for some. Many gamers consider the PS2-era as the peak of RPG gaming. Others would argue its the PS1, some would say it was the SNES, and some even argue the modern era is the greatest era RPG fans have seen yet. Wherever you come down on the debate, there is no denying there were not only a lot of great RPGs on PS2, but a a lot great RPGs that were exclusive to the console.

The mystery RPG in question hails specifically from 2007, a year that saw the likes of Super Mario Galaxy, Mass Effect, The Orange Box, BioShock, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Halo 3, God of War II, Team Fortress 2, Guitar Hero II, Rock Band, Portal, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Crysis, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, Skate, The Witcher, and Assassin's Creed all release. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what many consider the greatest year in gaming history. So many great games came out that many equally great games flew under the radar including Persona 3, which, as you may know, returned today with Persona 3 Reloaded, a remake of the original.

Persona 3 Reloaded is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It is $69.99 if you want to play it at launch, unless you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, as the game is included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Unfortunately, it is not included with any tier of PS Plus.

"Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour 'hidden' between one day and the next," reads an official blurb about the game. "Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era."

How long the game is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it is important to note it is only included with the middle and most expensive tiers. It is not included in the $9.99 a month "Core" tier. As long as the game is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase it outright for 20% less than normal.