PS5 Players Call Free Game Their "New Obsession"

While everyone on PC and Xbox consoles are currently busy eating their pals to survive winter in Palworld, PlayStation players have to sit on the sidelines. They don't even have Palworld knock off, Pokemon, to keep them busy like Nintendo Switch owners. While PS5 users have no Palworld, they do thankfully have some other compelling new releases, such as The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Tekken 8, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. There are also older games, such as Hardspace: Shipbreaker. You may have never heard of this game, but it has developed into an "obsession" for some PS5 users over on Reddit.

"Help, Hardspace: Shipbreaker is my new obsession," reads a post over on the PS5 Reddit page. "A job sim about taking spaceships apart for scrap in zero G had exactly zero shot on paper of capturing me. Boy was I wrong. It takes the mundane relaxation of Powerwash Simulator and pairs it with a compelling world/story-all tied together with increasingly more complicated ships to manage and scrap. There's something absolutely mesmerizing about traversal in zero gravity. Creative use of a grappling hook to not only move large pieces of metal but also to quickly zip around-as well as the sufficiently high stakes of being in open space and dealing with oxygen levels and hazards... If you have the sufficient PS Plus subscription to download this for free and if any of this sounds appealing, run don't walk."

As noted in the post, the game is currently free via PlayStation Plus, saving some PS5 users from spending $39.99 to play the game. Of course, getting something for free is always going to immediately raise the stock of anything, but it sounds like PS5 users wouldn't mind spending $40 on it.

"This game is super zen. Love the country twang vibe as well," reads one of the top comments on the post. "I am with you 100%. I am obsessed with this game. It's a bit like Death Stranding in that I love it but I can't explain exactly why and I can't describe the gameplay in a way that makes it sound fun. But it is," reads a second comment.

For those that have never heard of this game, it debuted back in 2022 via developer Blackbird Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment. Upon release, the game garnered an 86 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, over on Steam it has a "Very Positive" rating, with 89 percent of 16,016 user reviews of the game positive. In short, it's a fan favorite, and offers about 25 to 40 hours of content, depending on your playstyle.

"Welcome to LYNX, the solar system's leader in spaceship salvaging," reads an official blurb about the game. "We offer you the privilege of helping turn humanity's past into its future by salvaging ships in zero-g. Each one is a puzzle, and how you solve it is up to you! Carve your way in, salvage everything, and maximize your profit."