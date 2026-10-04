PlayStation Report Reveals Potential Return of Dormant PS2 Exclusive Series

A new PlayStation report has revealed that Sony is exploring the potential return of a PS2 exclusive series that has been dormant since 2013, aka since the PS3. To this end, the series in question has had four mainline releases to date. The first three came between 2002 and 2005 via the PS2. Then there was an 8-year gap between the third and fourth game, which arrived via the PS3 in 2013. Since then, the series has been dormant, much to the frustration of PS2 nostalgics in particular. This may finally be changing, though.

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Before the Infamous series, and then the Ghost of Tsushima series, developer Sucker Punch Productions exclusively made and was exclusively known for the Sly Cooper series. Sucker Punch Productions has seemingly left the series behind it, and the vast majority of the team that made those games is gone. And we don’t expect the studio to return to it, but there’s demand for it to return, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Sony contracts it out to a non-PlayStation studio, in particular.

A new report doesn’t mention what Sony’s precise intentions are; it just notes that it’s accepting pitches from studios to make a new Sly Cooper game, signaling interest in reviving it. Apparently, Sony is also interested in licensing agreements, which may open the door for a TV show or a movie. That said, it’s hard to imagine Sony or anyone else interested in this with a game series that has been dormant for 13 years.

New Sly Cooper Game at a Different Studio

As for the source of this new intel, it is a Reset Era leaker, Thisiserfan, who previously leaked details about the 2D God of War game that released earlier this year. That said, they aren’t a prolific source. Further, this information could be accurate, but there is no guarantee anything will come of this. Just because PlayStation is fishing for pitches doesn’t mean it will get any it will act on, or even if it does, that said game will end up working out and releasing.

Speaking of PlayStation, it has not commented on this new rumor, and we do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons. If it does, though, if expectations are bucked, we will update the story accordingly. The same applies if Sucker Punch Productions or anyone at it is drawn out for comment.

Unfortunately, if Sly Cooper does return, it’s probably not going to be at a studio with the pedigree of Sucker Punch Productions. And if the partner ends up being not of the required level, it’s better just to keep it dormant and save the pop for when the stars align. Alternatively, if it is revived, it would be ideal to have a former lead on it leading the new project. In the meantime, those chasing PS2 nostalgia will be happy to know a classic game not seen since the PS2 was very recently stealth-released.