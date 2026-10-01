Classic Game Not Seen Since the PS2 Gets New Stealth Release

A classic game not seen since the PS2 and PSP, in roughly two decades, just got a new stealth release. This new stealth release is not just available on PS4 and PS5 via the PlayStation Store, but also on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 via the eShop. It’s even available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via the Microsoft Store. The only modern platforms not included are the Xbox One and PC.

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In addition to re-releasing a 1980s NES game this week, Japanese developer Hamster — which specializes in re-releasing forgotten and often obscure games from the 1980s and 1990s of both the console and arcade variety — has re-released Balloon Bomber, a Taito-developed game that can be traced all the way back to 1980. PlayStation fans may know it as a PS2 or PSP game, though, thanks to its inclusion in various Taito collection releases during this era, including Taito Memories Gekan, Taito Legends 2, Taito Memories Pocket, and Taito Legends Power-Up. This is its first-ever standalone re-release, and it’s its first overall re-release in roughly two decades. On PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X

S, it is available for $9.99, while on Nintendo Switch and PS4, it is available for $7.99. What is fundamentally different between these versions is not specified, so it’s unclear what the driving force behind the price difference is other than newer consoles vs. older ones. What we do know is that there is a $2.99 upgrade path from the cheaper version to the version on modern consoles for purchases in the future.

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A Classic on Modern Hardware for the First Time

It’s worth noting that this is specifically the arcade version of the game returning, which is the best version. And both arcade nostalgics and those who know it from the PS2 and PSP are excited to see the classic game returning. This is evident by the fact that the trailer above doesn’t have a single dislike.

“Very cool, I love early 1980s arcade games,” reads one of the comments on the trailer above. Another adds, “Peak.”

While this new release is a straight port of the original, there are some upgrades, as well as a few new game modes, including Time Attack mode, Original Mode, Hi Score Mode, and Caravan Mode. Meanwhile, there is also Variable Refresh Rate, which makes the gameplay, or at least it’s supposed to make the gameplay, as close to the original arcade experience as possible.

As for the game itself, you play as an anti-aircraft gun that must shoot down balloon bombs. The challenge is that you can only hit the bomb part of the balloon bomb, and not the balloon part. Hit the latter, and the bomb comes crashing down. It’s a simple but addictive experience, much like many great arcade games from yesterday.

If this PS2 nostalgia isn’t your type of PS2 nostalgia, the good news is there is no shortage of PS2 nostalgia at the moment. To this end, it was recently revealed that a Sega PS2 classic is set to return this year.