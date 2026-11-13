PS2 Trilogy Now Available on PS5 for $2.49

A PS2 trilogy is now available on PS5 and PS4 for $2.49. This is the price of each game in it, which means PlayStation fans can score the entire trilogy for roughly $7.50. As a result, this is the cheapest trilogy available right now on the PlayStation Store, and for those with PS2 nostalgia, it’s one of the most nostalgic PS2 trilogies available on the PlayStation Store. These prices are only available until November 21. After this, the 75 percent discount enabling these prices is going to expire.

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Back in 2000, developer Free Radical Design and publisher Eidos Interactive — the former of which no longer exists, while the latter was acquired by Square Enix and then sold to Embracer Group — combined to release a new first-person shooter IP called TimeSplitters, which could become one of the great first-person shooter series of the PS2 era. Two years later, the pair combined again to release TimeSplitters 2. Then the trilogy was capped in 2005, but this time it was EA publishing rather than Eidos Interactive. This release was TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, and it was the final release in the series. Over the years, there have been attempts to resurrect the series, but so far none of these attempts have proven fruitful. As a result, the series has been dormant for over two decades, but all three of these games are accessible on modern platforms. And now PS5 and PS4 users can stockpile all three for less than a bacon, egg, and cheese.

All three games are currently $2.49 on the PlayStation Store in their original PS2 form. This happened in 2024 when publisher Deep Silver resurrected Free Radical Design, but the studio was quickly shut down in two years with nothing to show for it beyond these re-releases.

Image courtesy of Free Radical Design

One of the Best PS2 First-Person Shooter Trilogies

It’s surprising that TimeSplitters hasn’t returned since the 2000s, given it was quite popular. The first and third games earned an 81 and 84 on Metacritic, respectively, which are solid scores, but it was the middle installment that took the trilogy to the next level. To this end, TimeSplitters 2 earned a 90 when it was released and was hailed as one of the best games of its year. At that time, it looked poised to establish the series as one of the big multiplayer series on the market, but for various reasons, this never came to fruition.

For those with no experience with the series, they aren’t worth visiting for the first time in 2026. They are over 20 years old, after all. For those who played any of these games back in the 2000s, though, they are a fun trip down memory lane.

That said, if this new offer doesn’t tickle your fancy, or if it’s too much for your very tight budget, a PS1-PS2 trilogy was recently made free for millions of PS5 users.