3 PS2 and PS1 Games Now Available for Free for Some PS5 Users

Three PS2 and PS1 games are now available for free for some PS5 and PS4 users via a subscription to PlayStation Plus. More specifically, remasters of three PS2 and PS1 games are now available for free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. This includes those with an Essential subscription, an Extra subscription, and a Premium subscription. That said, those who want to add the nostalgic PlayStation games to their PSN library while they are free have until December 1 to do so.

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With a subscription to the Sony subscription service, PS5 and PS4 users can specifically grab Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered for free, bypassing a $30 purchase on the PlayStation Store in the process. This is thanks to its inclusion in November’s first wave of PS Plus games. For those unfamiliar with this release, it came out in 2025, courtesy of Texas-based studio Aspyr. As the name implies, it’s a remaster of the fourth, fifth, and sixth Tomb Raider games originally developed by Core Design. These games are 1999’s Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, 2000’s Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and 2003’s Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. The first two of these games were notably PS1-exclusive games, at least at launch, while the third game was a PS2-exclusive game at launch.

As for the remaster, it received 62 to 70 Metacritic scores, which obviously isn’t great, but that’s because they remaster games that aren’t great. While Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation earned a solid 79 on Metacritic, the next two games earned scores in the 60s and 50s, respectively. This isn’t to say the remaster is bad; it’s just that the source material isn’t that great. The remaster did a nice job updating the visuals, but the bad and outdated gameplay and design of the original games were still present, undermining any improvements elsewhere. That said, for some, these are very nostalgic games, and for some, this nostalgia is now free.

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A Lot of Free Content for PS5 and PS4 Users

Those who end up downloading and playing Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered for free with their PlayStation Plus subscription should expect to put at least 35 hours into the games just to mainline their campaigns. Completionists, meanwhile, will need more like 70 hours with the old-school PS2 and PS1 games.

It is important to note, though, that PS5 and PS4 users will download these nostalgic games for free with their subscription service and will retain each game perpetually, but only with an active subscription. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to the collection.

If this retro PlayStation nostalgia doesn’t tickle your nostalgia, the good news is there are other options. To this end, a classic PS2 game from 2005 is now available on PS5 for just $2, but also only for a limited time.