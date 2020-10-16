234 PS4 Games on Sale in PlayStation Store's Halloween 2020 Sale

Hundreds of PS4 games are on sale via the PlayStation Store and its two new sales. More specifically, Sony populated the PlayStation Store with the following promotional sales: the Halloween Sale and the Games Under $15 sale, which when combined, discount 234 different PS4 games and add-ons. Included in this slab of discounted games are some of the biggest and best titles and series on PS4, such as Assassin's Creed, DOOM, Alien, Far Cry, Destiny, Bloodborne, Crash Bandicoot, The Witcher, Watch Dogs, The Evil Within, Resident Evil, Ghost Recon, Predator, Nioh, Blair Witch, Uncharted, Diablo, Darksiders, Devil May Cry, MediEvil, Death Stranding, Days Gone, Dead Island, Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, Dragon Age, Horizon Zero Dawn, Titanfall, and Wolfenstein.

As always, every deal across both sales is a limited time ordeal. For the Halloween Sale, everything will be discounted until November 2. Meanwhile, the Games Under $20 Sale will run until October 29. After both of these respective periods are over, each game will return to its normal price point.

Below, you will find the most notable deals across both sales, organized by which sale they are in, and then ordered alphabetically. Included is not just the game and how much it costs, but a link to its individual PlayStation Store listing.