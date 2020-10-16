234 PS4 Games on Sale in PlayStation Store's Halloween 2020 Sale
Hundreds of PS4 games are on sale via the PlayStation Store and its two new sales. More specifically, Sony populated the PlayStation Store with the following promotional sales: the Halloween Sale and the Games Under $15 sale, which when combined, discount 234 different PS4 games and add-ons. Included in this slab of discounted games are some of the biggest and best titles and series on PS4, such as Assassin's Creed, DOOM, Alien, Far Cry, Destiny, Bloodborne, Crash Bandicoot, The Witcher, Watch Dogs, The Evil Within, Resident Evil, Ghost Recon, Predator, Nioh, Blair Witch, Uncharted, Diablo, Darksiders, Devil May Cry, MediEvil, Death Stranding, Days Gone, Dead Island, Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, Dragon Age, Horizon Zero Dawn, Titanfall, and Wolfenstein.
As always, every deal across both sales is a limited time ordeal. For the Halloween Sale, everything will be discounted until November 2. Meanwhile, the Games Under $20 Sale will run until October 29. After both of these respective periods are over, each game will return to its normal price point.
Below, you will find the most notable deals across both sales, organized by which sale they are in, and then ordered alphabetically. Included is not just the game and how much it costs, but a link to its individual PlayStation Store listing.
Halloween Sale
- Alien Isolation: The Collection -- $8.99
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits -- $7.04
- Blair Witch -- $14.99
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters -- $9.99
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle - N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled -- $37.49
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle -- $37.49
- Dark Cloud -- $5.99
- Dark Cloud 2 -- $5.99
- Darkest Dungeon -- $7.49
- Darksiders Genesis -- $27.99
- Days Gone -- $19.99
- Death's Gambit -- $9.99
- Death Stranding -- $29.99
- Destiny 2: Forsaken -- $14.99
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep -- $17.49
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $19.99
- Devil May Cry HD Collection -- $14.99
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection -- $19.79
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition -- $23.99
- DOOM 1993 -- $2.49
- DOOM II (Classic) -- $2.49
- DOOM 3 -- $4.99
- DOOM Eternal -- $29.99
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition -- $4.99
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition -- $42.49
- Dragon's Crown Pro -- $9.99
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition -- $17.99
- Fallout 76 -- $15.99
- Fe -- $4.99
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted -- $19.49
- Flipping Death -- $4.99
- For Honor -- $7.49
- Frostpunk: Console Edition -- $11.99
- Generation Zero -- $13.49
- Helldivers Dive Harder Edition -- $4.99
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition -- $3.74
- Kingdom: New Lands -- $2.99
- Little Nightmares -- $4.99
- Malicious Fallen -- $8.99
- MediEvil -- $14.99
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition -- $14.39
- Mortal Shell -- $23.99
- Murdered Soul Suspect -- $1.99
- Nioh -- $9.99
- OKAGE: Shadow King -- $4.99
- Othercide -- $27.99
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition -- $14.99
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition -- $4.99
- Predator: Hunting Grounds -- $23.99
- Primal -- $4.99
- Prototype -- $7.49
- Prototype 2 -- $9.99
- Resident Evil 2 -- $15.99
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Bundle -- $15.99
- Resident Evil 4 + Resident Evil 5 + Resident Evil 6 -- $23.79
- Rise of the Kasai -- $7.49
- Salt and Sanctuary -- $5.39
- Sayonara Wild Hearts -- $7.79
- Sea of Solitude -- $9.99
- Shadow of the Beast -- $4.99
- Siren -- $4.99
- Skelattack -- $6.79
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition -- $4.49
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts -- $19.99
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition -- $4.99
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan -- $20.09
- The Evil Within -- $9.99
- The Evil Within 2 -- $29.99
- The Mark of Kri -- $7.49
- The Mummy Demastered -- $9.99
- The Order: 1886 -- $9.99
- The Unfinished Swan -- $4.94
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition -- $14.99
- Thief -- $1.99
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales -- $9.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint -- $19.79
- Twisted Metal: Black -- $4.99
- Wasteland 3 -- $44.99
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 -- $14.99
- Watch Dogs 2 -- $9.99
- West of Dead -- $13.99
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection -- $47.99
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War -- $19.99
- Zombie Army Trilogy -- $9.99
- Zombie Vikings -- $2.99
Games Under $15 Sale
- Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition -- $4.49
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate -- $8.99
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle -- $9.99
- Castles -- $1.64
- Chasm -- $9.99
- Citizens of Earth -- $4.49
- Citizens of Space -- $5.99
- Concrete Genie -- $14.99
- Conga Master -- $1.99
- Dead Island Definitive Edition -- $4.99
- Dead Island: Retro Revenge -- $1.24
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition -- $4.99
- Dead Rising -- $5.99
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today -- $3.99
- de Blob 2 -- $5.99
- Demon's Crystals -- $1.74
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided -- $4.49
- Donut County -- $5.19
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 -- $9.59
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition -- $9.89
- Far Cry 4 -- $6.59
- Far Cry Primal -- $9.89
- GOD EATER 2: Rage Burst -- $9.59
- Gorogoa -- $5.99
- Guts and Glory -- $3.74
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode -- $9.99
- Horizon Chase Turbo -- $9.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds -- $5.99
- Intruders: Hide and Seek -- $3.99
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime -- $7.49
- Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps -- $12.49
- Masters of Anima -- $2.49
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst -- $4.99
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst -- $7.99
- NASCAR Heat 4 -- $6.79
- Need for Speed -- $4.99
- Onrush Deluxe Edition -- $8.49
- Overcooked Holiday Bundle -- $7.99
- Party Hard -- $3.24
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition -- $2.99
- Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn -- $4.99
- Streets of Rogue -- $9.99
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 -- $5.99
- The Crew 2 -- $12.49
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters -- $4.49
- The Dwarves -- $7.99
- The Escapists -- $4.99
- The Escapists 2 -- $7.99
- Thumper -- $5.99
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition -- $4.49
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition -- $3.99
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE! -- $5.99
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 -- $9.99
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection -- $9.99
- Unravel Two -- $4.99
- Wattam -- $9.99
- What Remains of Edith Finch -- $7.99
- Wizard of Legend -- $6.39
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- $13.19