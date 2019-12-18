Developer Explains Why the PS4 Has Better Looking Games Than Xbox One

According to one developer, the best looking console games of this generation are on PS4, despite the Xbox One X having more power. Why? Because Sony Interactive Entertainment’s first-party games have been given more resources and time, and also because Sony has put a great emphasis on art direction, which is often more important than pure graphical fidelity. As you may know, art is a very expensive part or video game developemnt, which is why so many developers and studios sometimes skimp out on it. First-party PlayStation studios don’t. Combining this with state of the arc motion capture studios, boundary pushing engines such as the Decima engine, and lots of development time is a big reason why many of PlayStation’s first party games are some of the best looking games of the generation, or at least this what Jack Attridge, Creative Director at developer Flavourworks, proposes.

“From a financing perspective, actually, this is one of the best times in the history of games for risky innovative projects,” said Attridge while speaking to the PlayStation Official Magazine. “And I think the great thing that’s made PlayStation very different. Sony has invested in showcase pieces, like ‘We are going to lead the way on why you should buy a PlayStation 4.’ And I felt like that’s been true ever since the PS3 days with LittleBigPlanet. No one else would have funded something like LittleBigPlanet.”

The developer continued:

“The best-looking games in the world right now are on a PlayStation 4. That’s down to art direction, not power, you know, art directors and technical geniuses being able to squeeze more out of less.”

Personally, I have to agree. While I think Rockstar Games creates the best-looking games — taking graphical fidelity, detail, and art into consideration — first-party PlayStation creates some incredible looking games that very few developers can match, including first-party Xbox.

