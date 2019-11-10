Long-Lost PS4 Exclusive May Still Release, Teases Developer

Remember Deep Down? It was a free-to-play action-RPG first announced back at the PlayStation 4 reveal event as a PS4 exclusive by Capcom. The game looked quite promising, and quickly had a lot hype behind it. Unfortunately, for players excited by the game, it disappeared. Fast-forward six years, and not only has it not released, but Capcom stopped talking about it awhile ago. In other words, it’s never going to come out, or at least that’s what most PlayStation gamers have come to think. That said, according to Capcom boss Yoshinori Ono, the project hasn’t been completely given up on. However, the team originally working on the title has moved on.

“The original team is clearly no longer together at this point, but people might have noticed that we’ve kept the trademark registered, and it’s not been completely given up on,” said Ono speaking about the game to Eurogamer. “Every year we examine titles we’re doing in future, and we bring up projects to approve and move forward. There’s not much I can say about it, but if you’ve noticed we’ve kept the trademark it means we haven’t given up on the title completely.”

At this point, it doesn’t look like the game is ever going to come out, at least not on PS4. However, clearly Capcom thinks it could, otherwise it would have canned it publicly and given up on on the trademark. That said, we haven’t heard about the title from Capcom talk about the game as a company since 2015. It’s now 2019.

Thankfully, while we may never get Deep Down, we did get a big PS4 console exclusive this week: Death Stranding, the newest game from Hideo Kojima.

“Death Stranding is the most Kojima game Hideo Kojima has ever made,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Think of it this way: if a Kojima game had a baby with another Kojima game, out would slide Death Stranding. No one has ever made this kinda game before, and no one could. That’s what makes it special. Only Kojima could deliver this game, and deliver he did. The Metal Gear creator is a maverick in an industry bloated with unoriginality, and never has this been more obvious than while playing Death Stranding, which is not just wonderfully well-realized and admirably anomalous, but one of PlayStation 4’s best games, and very possibly Kojima’s magnum opus.”