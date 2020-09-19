PlayStation Makes Several PS4 Games Just $2
Sony via the PlayStation Store has made several PS4 games $2 or cheaper. Right now, there's not just one or two PlayStation Store sales live, but three. The result is hundreds of discounted PS4 and PlayStation VR games, including some absurdly cheap games. Are they the biggest and best games on the console? No. Not even close, but you're not getting that on the PlayStation Store. However, you can get a best-selling AAA game from 2019 for just $1.49 right via GameStop.
As always, these offers are limited-time deals. More specifically, they are only available until October 1. So, keep this in mind. If it's passed October 1, these games are likely going to be their full retail price.
Below, you can check out four different games that have been discounted to $2 or less. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a description of each game, pricing information for each game, and a link to the PlayStation Store listing for each game.
GONNER
About: GoNNER is a tough as hell procedurally-generated 2D platformer with roguelike elements, following the largely misunderstood and altruistic Ikk on a journey to cheer up his only friend in this world—a giant landbound whale named Sally—by searching for just the right trinket in the deep and dark places nearby.
Price: $1.99
PLANET OF THE EYES
About: A finalist for 'Best Indie Game' at the Canadian Videogame Awards, Planet of the Eyes tells the tale of a service robot stranded on a mysterious planet. A stunning visual mix of puzzle and platforming challenges, an original musical score and fully voiced audio logs will sweep you away on the immersive journey of a lone robot in an unknown world.
Price: $1.99
DOOM 64
About: Fight against demons in your crusade to hunt down the Mother of Demons and stop Hell's invasion. As you battle through more than 30 action-packed levels, be on the lookout for enhanced weapons and secrets to help you put an end to the demonic threat.
Price: $1.99
SOLTIARE
About: Rediscover the classic card game, finally in a digital version that everyone can play! Arrange the cards from Ace to King in the 3 most popular game modes and spend an enjoyable moment indulging in your favorite pastime. A classic brain-teaser in which you will need all your concentration to earn as many points as possible. Only those making the fewest moves will have their names inscribed at the top of the international rankings.
Price: $1.99