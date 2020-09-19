PlayStation Makes Several PS4 Games Just $2

Sony via the PlayStation Store has made several PS4 games $2 or cheaper. Right now, there's not just one or two PlayStation Store sales live, but three. The result is hundreds of discounted PS4 and PlayStation VR games, including some absurdly cheap games. Are they the biggest and best games on the console? No. Not even close, but you're not getting that on the PlayStation Store. However, you can get a best-selling AAA game from 2019 for just $1.49 right via GameStop.

As always, these offers are limited-time deals. More specifically, they are only available until October 1. So, keep this in mind. If it's passed October 1, these games are likely going to be their full retail price.

Below, you can check out four different games that have been discounted to $2 or less. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a description of each game, pricing information for each game, and a link to the PlayStation Store listing for each game.