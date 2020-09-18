GameStop Makes Best-Selling AAA PS4 and Xbox One Game Just $1.49

✖

It may be impossible to pre-order the PS5 at GameStop right now, but you can get a 2019 AAA PS4 and Xbox One game for just $1.49 via the retailer. As you may know, GameStop has built a reputation for offering a laughable amount of money for your games, and this is partially because it sells these used games for dirt cheap. An extreme example of this is a used copy of Anthem, which is currently $1.49 on PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, if you don't like buying used games, don't worry, all you need is an extra 51 cents then. In addition to a $1.49 used copy of Anthem, GameStop is also offering brand new copies of the game on both platforms for just $2.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available, but we do know it's a limited-time deal. And while Anthem is certainly in the "dead game" territory at the moment, BioWare and EA have already confirmed the game is being reworked. For now, it's unclear when this big overhaul will drop or if it will be worth jumping into, but for $1.49, you might as well pick up a copy in case the game has a No Man's Sky-esq turnaround.

As for the game itself, it debuted last year, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and via EA and BioWare. Of course, the latter is the acclaimed developer known for the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series.

"Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "At first, my impression was that it didn't particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn't quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works."

For more coverage on Anthem and all things gaming click here or check out some of the relevant links below: