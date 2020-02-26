PlayStation Store Reveals Its Big PS4 Deal of the Week

The PlayStation Store has revealed its new PS4 deal of the week, and for this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment has a pretty great deal for those that missed out on the latest Tomb Raider game. That’s right, in addition to a massive new “Big in Japan” sale and a new sale on PS4’s “essential” games, the PlayStation Store is currently offering Shadow of the Tomb Raider for dirt cheap. More specifically, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is currently on sale for just $18, which is a savings of 42 dollars. Normally the game runs at $60, but with its current 70 percent off deal, it costs less than $20.

Meanwhile, you can also currently nab all of the game’s DLC for just $6, which is a savings of $14. In other words, if you already own the game, but don’t have the DLC, you can get it all for a little over a fiver. Meanwhile, the aforementioned Definitive Edition includes all the DLC as well, which means it’s technically only $12 after you take off the price of the DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

‘In Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be,” reads an official product description. “Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara’s defining moment.”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Without giving any story spoilers away, Shadow of the Tomb Raider did a phenomenal job at keeping players engrossed in Lara’s mission,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Her experience mattered and her choices – at times – were haunting. With the familiar combat style of the previous two games and the expanded upon world-view of Croft herself, the third and final story is one that will appeal to the adventure seeking gamer. Fans of both the Tomb Raider series and Uncharted will find endless adventures to partake in, dangers to overcome, and philosophies to uncover.”