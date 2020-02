Massive New PlayStation Store Sale Features Over 500 PS4 Games

The PlayStation Store is back with another sale, and this time it's discounting over 500 "Big in Japan" PS4 games. In other words, almost all of your favorite Japanese PS4 games are on sale right now, which includes 2019 releases like Kingdom Hearts III and Judgment, as well as generational classics like NieR: Automata. Meanwhile, if you're a fan of Japanese role-playing games, visual novels, or open-world titles, then this sale is especially for you. Further, in addition to PS4 discounts, there's also deals on PlayStation VR games, PlayStation Vita games, and even PS3 joints.

As always, you can find a link to the sale at the bottom of the article, below a curated list of noteworthy discounts, separated by price, and organized by alphabetical order. Further, alongside the price of each game is how much it normally costs, plus an indication whether or not it's a 2020 or 2019 release. That said, if nothing below tickles your fancy, be sure to check out the sale in its entirety.