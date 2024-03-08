PS4 and Steam Game Free Before Being Removed Forever

A PS4 and PC game that is being delisted, which means removed from the PlayStation Store and Steam, is currently free to download and will presumably be free to download perpetually, however, this second bit has not been confirmed at the moment of publishing. As for the game in question, which is notably a console exclusive for the PS4, it hails from 2016, the fourth calendar year of the previous console generation. In 2016, gamers were treated to the likes of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Overwatch, The Witness, The Last Guardian, Rez Infinite, Superhot, Dark Souls 3, Final Fantasy 15, Hitman, DOOM, Dishonored 2, Titanfall 2, Battlefield 1, Firewatch, Pokemon Go, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine. It was a solid year for gaming, but unless you were glued into the industry in 2016, you probably missed the game in question.

The mystery game in question was developed by Fire Face Corporation and published by Adult Swim Games, and released on November 8, 2015. Upon release it garnered a 62 and 67 on Metacritic, depending on the platform. This is obviously far away from critical acclaim, and it doesn't appear the game sold well either. There is no sales data on the game, but it only has 77 user reviews on Steam, suggesting minimal interest, at least on PC. Whatever the case, it doesn't seem many have paid the $11.99 asking price to play the game.

If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Small Radios Big Televisions. According to creator Owen Deery, Warner Bros. -- the owner of Adult Swim Games -- is "retiring" the game from both the PlayStation Store and Steam. Deery does not provide a timeline of when this will happen though. Right now, the game remains on both digital storefronts, but this will presumably change soon.

Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, or are interesting in playing the game on PS5 via backward compatibility, this version of the game has not been made free. Nor is the game free on Steam, but a PC version has been made free by the aforementioned Deery. Thankfully, even a very modest PC can run the game, which is to say you do not need a gaming rig to run it.

About the Game + Trailer

"Descend into abandoned factories in search of lost cassette tapes that hold boundless virtual worlds," reads an official blurb about the game. "Explore, manipulate, and distort the tapes to make them reveal their secrets. Solve mechanical puzzles and map the winding halls of these empty monoliths. Will you be able to find the way out, or what has happened?