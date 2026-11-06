PlayStation Is Canceling a New Game in One of Its Most Beloved Franchises

PlayStation has announced that it’s now ending development on a new game in one of its most beloved and longest-running franchises. Outside of perhaps God of War and Gran Turismo, many of PlayStation’s most formative properties from the PS1 and PS2 have been left in the past. And while this has been disappointing for old-school PlayStation fans, the brand has tried to keep some of its properties alive in new, unexpected ways. Unfortunately, one such endeavor on this front has now been canceled by PlayStation for reasons that haven’t been made clear.

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In a new announcement on the game’s official website today, PlayStation and developer Oh Bibi revealed that it is now ceasing work on Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble. This new mobile spin-off in Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank franchise was announced last year and soft-launched in a handful of specific regions soon after. While the full game was planned to arrive around the globe in the future, PlayStation has now opted to pull the plug on Ranger Rumble almost exactly one year after its reveal.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to cease development of Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble,” the post read. “On behalf of the dev team and everyone helping to make the game, thanks to our amazing community for all your support, especially to those who have spent time playing, sharing feedback, and helping shape Ranger Rumble throughout its development!”

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Although work on Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble won’t be continuing onward, the game will still be playable, at least for a bit longer. Oh Bibi has pushed out one final update for Ranger Rumble today ahead of the title’s removal from mobile storefronts on November 21st. Those who have the game downloaded ahead of this date will then still be able to play it until May 1st, at which point its servers will go offline. Given its nature as a multiplayer title, this will render Ranger Rumble completely unplayable for good.

Although it might be disappointing for some Ratchet & Clank fans to see that this mobile offshoot in the series didn’t pan out, there should be a new mainline entry in the franchise on the horizon. Past leaks from Insomniac have asserted that the studio is planning to release a wholly new Ratchet & Clank game in the future, likely on PS6. Although it’s hard to know if this is still Insomniac’s plan internally, given the success that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart had on PS5, it would be quite surprising if the series didn’t continue.

How do you feel about work on Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble coming to an end? And did you ever play this game for yourself? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.