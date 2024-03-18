2 of the 5 Worst Games So Far This Year Are PS5 Exclusives, According to Metacritic

Two of the five worst games so far this year, 2024 -- according to Metacritic -- are PS5 exclusives. Interestingly, the reverse is also true. Two of top five best games so far this year, according to Metacritic, are PS5 exclusives. What makes the former notable for PlayStation though is that both games are of some significance. One is attached to a major IP, while both come from major partners. The other common thread between the two PS5 games though is neither is a first-party exclusive. In other words, PlayStation itself is not responsible for making either.

By far the worst game so far this year is Bandai Namco's Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, which has a very lousy 44 on Metacritic. Even the next lowest game is a score of eight above this. That game with a 52 on Metacritic is one of the two PS5 exclusives, Silent Hill: The Short Message, which was released for free by Konami.

The third lowest-scoring game of 2024 so far is The Inquisitor from The Dust SA and Kalypso Media. This game has a 58 on Metacritic. One point above it at 59 is Square Enix's Foamstars, the other PlayStation exclusive on this list, which was notably a PS Plus game upon release.

The fifth and final game, with a 60 on Metacritic, is the most notable and biggest release of all five games, and that game is Rocksteady and WB Games' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Come the end of the year, some of these games will likely avoid being in the top 10 worst-reviewed games of the year, minus Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, which is a lock with a score of 44. Silent Hill: The Short Message probably won't escape either with just a 52.

