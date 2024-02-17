Some PS5 Users Will Not Be Able to Buy Major Exclusive Game Releasing Soon

Some PS5 users will not be able to buy a major exclusive game releasing next month. 2024 looks light compared to previous years in terms of the PS5 exclusivity department. This lack of compelling PS5 exclusives is not represented in the next few months though. On February 29, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases. Next month, Rise of Ronin releases on the 22nd. And then the following month, on April 26, Stellar Blade will release. Three notable exclusives in three months, but some will not be able to enjoy all three. More specifically, Sony has confirmed that Rise of Ronin will not be available in a region it doesn't often skip.

When the Team Ninja game graces the PS5 on March 22, PS5 users in the three major regions, North America, Europe, and Japan, will be able to enjoy it. Who won't be able to enjoy it is PS5 gamers in South Korea, a part of the world PlayStation is notably connected with at the moment because of Stellar Blade, which is being made by South Korean team ShiftUp.

PlayStation has said it never intended to release the game in South Korea, but it has not said why. And it only confirmed as much after speculation began to make the rounds that it had something to do with the fact that 19th century scholar Shoin Yoshida, and his student Kogoro Katsura, are in the game. Yoshida is a controversial figure in South Korea, and his inclusion in the game has been criticized in the past by Koreans. Whether this is the reason the game is not being released in South Korea, we don't know. Sony hasn't provide a reason, and most likely won't. This seems like a reasonable guess though.

Of course, there will be ways around this for PS5 users in South Korea. However, it is unfortunate so many PS5 users will have to jump through hoops to play one of the biggest games coming to the console in the first half of this year.

Rise of the Ronin is set to release on March 22 via the PS5 and the PS5 only. Below, you can read more about the upcoming game, courtesy of an official description of it:

"Japan, 1863. After three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate's oppressive rule, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation's borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil," reads the game's official pitch. "Amidst the chaos of war, disease and political unrest, a nameless warrior forges their own path, holding the very fate of Japan in their hands."