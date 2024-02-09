Helldivers 2 Players Defend Controversial Part of the Game

Helldivers 2 players across PS5 and Steam have defended a controversial part of the game over on Reddit. The new third-person shooter reminiscent of Star Troopers is finally out on PC and PS5 almost a decade after developer Arrowhead Game Studios and publisher PlayStation released the original game, Helldivers, on PS4 and PS Vita. And fortunately for the pair, it seems the sequel is already more popular than its predecessor ever was. Whether it will maintain this momentum over time, remains to be seen, but right now many PS5 and Steam users are playing Helldivers 2.

While the game is generating some buzz, it hasn't actually been the smoothest start all things considered. Since the game's release this week, it's been held back by server and matchmaking issues to the point developer Arrowhead Game Studios felt obligated to quickly push out a new update aiming to improve this part of the game. And you can see this reflected in the game's Steam reviews. While Helldivers 2 has managed to quickly dethrone Palworld to become the most played game on Steam, its Steam user review score right now is "Mixed." Not everyone is loving it, largely because of the aforementioned issues, but also because of a couple other shortcomings or contentious bits of game decision.

For example, there are microtransactions in the game, which charges $39.99 up front. This has been contentious among some fans of the game, but over on Reddit the game has been defended from these criticisms. More specifically, one of the top posts on the Helldivers Reddit page right now notes the game's microtransactions are not bad at all.

"This game's microtransactions are not egregious or predatory in the slightest," reads the post. You can collect a steady flow of in game premium currency through playing missions and the warbonds system does not require you to spend any money. This is coming from someone who actively dropped video games such as Destiny 2, Apex, Halo, and COD for their s****y business practices that were as anti-consumer as it gets. There is a clear difference from anti-consumer live service games such as FIFA and the games aforementioned to games like Helldivers."

As you can see, the post continues by diving into further specifics in order to defend the game, and judging by the number of votes up and the number of comments that echo the sentiment, the case made is a good one.

"You get 750 Super Credits in the free battle pass/warbond and collect 10 super credits almost every mission," reads one of these comments. The premium warbond costs 1000 Credits. It's super feasible and will leave you enough credits to buy a cool helmet or cape if you'd like." A second comment adds: "Exactly what I'm trying to tell, people who need to know this game is not forcing you to spend at all."

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more coverage on Helldivers 2 -- including all of the latest Helldivers 2 news, all of the latest Helldivers 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Helldivers 2 community chatter -- click here.