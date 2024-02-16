PS1 Classic From 1997 Will Soon Be Free With PS Plus

A PS1 classic from 1997 will soon be free via PS Plus. 1997 is widely considered one of the greatest years in the history of gaming. Some of these games included: GoldenEye 007, Fallout, Final Fantasy 7, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Star Fox 64, Parappa the Rapper, Age of Empires, Mario Kart 64, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, Sid Meier's Gettysburg, Tomb Raider 2, Riven, Mega Man Legends, Grand Theft Auto, Diablo, Gran Tursimo, Total Annihilation, Dungeon Keeper, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, The Curse of Monkey Island, Diddy Kong Racing, Yoshi's Story, Tekken 3, Pokemon Red/Blue and Derby Stallion. The list goes on, but you get the point. When you are discussing the greatest year in video game history, 1997 makes a very strong shout.

What also released in 1997? Well, in 1997 Sony Interactive Entertainment released Jet Moto 2, which is relevant because starting on February 20, the game is going to be free via PS Plus Premium. Unfortunately, it will not be made free via PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Essentially, only PS Plus Premium.

If you are not familiar with Jet Moto 2, it is a 1997 racing game from developer SingleTrac. As the name suggests, it is a sequel to 1996's Jet Moto. Upon release, the game garnered a GameRankings score of 70. How well it sold specifically, we don't know, but it sold well enough to continue the series.

"Experience extreme all-terrain racing on ten treacherous tracks in Jet Moto 2," reads an official blurb about the game. "Originally released on PlayStation 1, this version is enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Race through canyons, national parks, roller coasters and more across 10 unrelenting tracks, and enjoy two-player racing in either horizontal or vertical split-screen."

If you don't have PS Plus Premium, you will be able to still play the game on PS4 and PS5 come February 20, however you will need to fork over some money to do so. How much it will cost to buy, we don't know, but it will presumably be in-line with previous PS1 games on PS4 and PS5, which is to say, $9.99.