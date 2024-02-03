PS5 Games as Cheap as $2 in New "Critics Choice" Sale

Some PS5 games are as cheap as $2 in the new "Critics Choice" sale on the PlayStation Store. Included in the deals are some PS1 classics, as well as games also available on PS4, but there are also plenty of PS5-only games featured as well. Each and every deal featured in the PlayStation Store promotional sale is available until February 14. As for the games and series featured, they include Harry Potter, Star Wars, Mortal Kombat, Metro, Borderlands, Battlefield, Call of Duty, Batman, Need for Speed, Avatar, Dead Island, The Witcher, Devil May Cry, Armored Core, Dead Space, LEGO, Crash Bandicoot, and more.

Below, you can check out the most notable deals, which includes PS5 games that are either major new(ish) releases, are dirt cheap, or have a major discount. The list below is not extensive, but each game featured does redirect you to the PlayStation Store listing of each game.

Under $10

$10 to $20

More Than $20