PS5 Games as Cheap as $2 in New "Critics Choice" Sale
Some of these PS5 games are dirt cheap.
Some PS5 games are as cheap as $2 in the new "Critics Choice" sale on the PlayStation Store. Included in the deals are some PS1 classics, as well as games also available on PS4, but there are also plenty of PS5-only games featured as well. Each and every deal featured in the PlayStation Store promotional sale is available until February 14. As for the games and series featured, they include Harry Potter, Star Wars, Mortal Kombat, Metro, Borderlands, Battlefield, Call of Duty, Batman, Need for Speed, Avatar, Dead Island, The Witcher, Devil May Cry, Armored Core, Dead Space, LEGO, Crash Bandicoot, and more.
Below, you can check out the most notable deals, which includes PS5 games that are either major new(ish) releases, are dirt cheap, or have a major discount. The list below is not extensive, but each game featured does redirect you to the PlayStation Store listing of each game.
Under $10
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1 Emulation) -- $2.49
- Worms World Party [PS1 Emulation] -- $3.74
- Quake -- $3.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $4.99
- What Remains of Edith Finch -- $4.99
- Tribes of Midgard -- $6.99
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition -- $7.49
- Serial Cleaners -- $7.49
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition -- $7.99
- Salt and Sacrifice -- $7.99
- Serious Sam 4 -- $7.99
- Borderlands 3 -- $8.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $8.99
- Deep Rock Galactic -- $8.99
- Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month -- $8.99
- OlliOlli World -- $9.89
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC -- $9.89
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered -- $9.99
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series -- $9.99
- Last Stop $9.99
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order -- $9.99
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway -- $9.99
- The Artful Escape -- $9.99
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition -- $9.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -- $9.99
- Twelve Minutes
$10 to $20
- Need for Speed Unbound -- $10.49
- A Plague Tale: Innocence -- $11.99
- Back 4 Blood -- $11.99
- Deathloop -- $11.99
- Observer: System Redux -- $11.99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon -- $11.99
- Scarlet Nexus -- $11.99
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition -- $12.49
- Battlefield 2042 -- $13.99
- Gotham Knights -- $13.99
- Judgment -- $13.99
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania -- $13.99
- After Us -- $14.99
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $14.99
- Ghostwire: Tokyo -- $14.99
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 -- $14.99
- Neon White -- $14.99
- Outer Wilds -- $14.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition -- $14.99
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition -- $15.99
- The Pathless -- $15.99
- COCOON -- $17.49
- The Quarry -- $17.49
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $17.99
- Life is Strange: True Colors -- $17.99
- Solar Ash -- $17.99
- Soul Hackers 2 -- $17.99
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time -- $19.79
- Stray -- $19.79
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed -- $19.99
- Super Mega Baseball 4 -- $19.99
More Than $20
- EA Sports PGA Tour -- $20.99
- The Callisto Protocol -- $23.09
- Sea of Stars -- $24.49
- Crusader Kings III -- $24.99
- Payday 3 -- $26.79
- Ghostrunner 2 -- $27.99
- Demon's Souls -- $29.39
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $29.99
- Dead Space -- $34.99
- Immortals of Aveum -- $34.99
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition -- $34.99
- Mortal Kombat 1 -- $41.99
- Hogwarts Legacy -- $41.99
- Lords of the Fallen -- $41.99
- Armored Core 6 -- $41.99
- Dead Island 2 -- $41.99
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora -- $46.89