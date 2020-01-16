PS5 Reveal Event Is Less Than 4 Weeks Away, Predicts God of War Creator

As the creator of God of War and Twisted Metal, David Jaffe has cemented himself as a key figure in video game history. And while he isn’t involved with PlayStation anymore, he does know a lot more about its history and how it operates than the average Joe. That said, taking to Twitter, Jaffe revealed that he believes the PS5 reveal event is less than four weeks away. In other words, it will happen in February, just like the PS4 reveal event did in 2013.

“PS5 reveal is less than 4 weeks away,” said Jaffe on Twitter. “Sony knows hardcore gamers are hanging on every scrap of info and know that just cause MSFT dominates the conversation at the moment, that’s an easy thing to change when they are ready to reveal (assuming the reveal is good).”

PS5 reveal is less than 4 weeks away. Sony knows hard core gamers are hanging on every scrap of info and know that just cause MSFT dominates the conversation at the moment, that’s an easy thing to change when they are ready to reveal (assuming the reveal is good). — David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 16, 2020

I want to say it’s the worst kept secret in games right now. February reveal like they did for PS4. — David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 16, 2020

Now, some took this as Jaffe spilling Sony’s beans, which prompted the eminent developer to clarify that not only does he not have any insider info, but even if he did, he wouldn’t spill it on Twitter. In other words, this is nothing more than Jaffe’s own prediction based on his knowledge of the industry and PlayStation, current rumors, and PlayStation’s history.

#1 As a kid from Bama, I’m very glad to see ‘reckon’ used in a headline. Makes me crave @CrackerBarrel +Uncle Jessie’s moonshine. #2- If I had company secrets (I don’t), I wouldn’t spill them. I’m just going off the rumors I’m hearing online+history. This is not news. Thx. pic.twitter.com/sqyedvvQG7 — David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 16, 2020

As you may know, almost all of the current speculation, rumors, and reports point to a February reveal event, but for now, Sony hasn’t confirmed this. In fact, all we know is the PS5 will release sometime during the holiday season, which means manufacturing has to begin sometime early summer. In other words, all we can say concretely is that it will be revealed in the first half of this year.

Anyway, for more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the next-gen console, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the PS5 by clicking right here.